Women's Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Auckland vs Wellington (Updated) ft. Jessica McFadyen and Leigh Kasperek

Wellington Blaze took on Auckland Hearts in the 13th match of the Women's Super Smash 2023-24 on Thursday, January 4, at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Auckland won the toss and elected to bat here.

Auckland had a terrible start to their innings and lost their first three wickets for just 24 runs. Maddy Green and Prue Catton had a partnership of 34 runs for the fourth wicket and guided the team to cross the 50-run mark.

The other batters couldn’t do much and Auckland could make only 93 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Leigh Kasperek was the pick of the bowlers for Wellington and took two wickets for 27 runs in four overs.

Wellington lost their first wicket for just 27 runs but Jessica McFadyen came to the rescue. She played a match-winning knock of 39 runs off 41 deliveries. Wellington chased down the target of 94 runs in 18.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 SW Bates (OTG-W) 5 5 235 84* 58.75 116.91 - 2 31 1 2 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 4 4 118 88 29.5 131.11 - 1 15 1 3 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 4 4 103 43 25.75 107.29 - - 12 0 4 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 4 3 93 51 31 93.93 - 1 7 0 5 JT McFadyen (WEL-W) 4 4 76 39 19 89.41 - - 7 0 6 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 4 4 76 41* 76 101.33 - - 4 0 7 FC Leydon-Davis (OTG-W) 5 5 75 24 15 104.16 - - 7 0 8 HM Rowe (CD-W) 3 3 70 35* 70 101.44 - - 6 1 9 S Shahri (AK-W) 3 3 68 37 22.66 94.44 - - 8 0 10 HJ Armitage (CD-W) 3 3 64 26 21.33 101.58 - - 6 1

Suzie Bates has been a dominant force this season and continues to rule the leading run-scorers list. She has made a total of 235 runs in five matches at an average of 58.75 and a strike rate of 116.91.

Amelia Kerr has been the second-highest run-scorer and has amassed 118 runs in four outings at a strike rate of 131.11.

Kate Anderson is one of the three batters who have crossed the 100-run mark this season. She has made 103 runs in four matches and is still the third-highest run-scorer.

Frances Mackay has retained her place on this list and has 93 runs to her name in three innings at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 93.93.

Jessica McFadyen has jumped to fifth position after her recent knock against Auckland. She has scored 76 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 89.41.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Wkts BBI Ave Econ 4 5 1 PJ Watkins (OTG-W) 4 4 10.4 8 4/28 8.5 6.37 1 - 2 SE Bowden (AK-W) 3 3 10 7 4/18 9.28 6.5 1 - 3 LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 4 4 16 7 3/25 12.85 5.62 - - 4 MW Downes (ND-W) 3 3 12 5 2/10 9.6 4 - - 5 Ashtuti Kumar (CD-W) 3 3 10 5 2/13 10.6 5.3 - - 6 JM Watkin (ND-W) 3 3 12 5 2/17 11.2 4.66 - - 7 N Baird (WEL-W) 4 4 9.2 5 2/25 13.8 7.39 - - 8 SR Asmussen (CAN-W) 4 4 15 5 3/16 15.2 5.06 - - 9 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 4 4 16 5 2/17 17 5.31 - - 10 XA Jetly (WEL-W) 4 4 16 5 3/28 17.8 5.56 - -

Poppy Jay Watkins has retained her place at the top of this list. She has picked eight wickets in four matches at an average of 8.50, an economy of 6.37, and a strike rate of 8.

Skye Bowden has taken seven wickets in three matches at an average of 9.28. She is still the second-highest wicket-taker.

Leigh Kasperek has jumped to third place from sixth and has seven wickets to her name. Marama Downes and Ashtuti Kumar have slipped to a place down and are now in fourth and fifth position, respectively. They have taken five wickets each so far.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App