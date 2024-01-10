Women's Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Central Hinds vs Otago Sparks (Updated) ft. Suzie Bates and Eden Carson

Central Hinds faced Otago Sparks in the 19th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 at McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday, January 10.

After Otago won the toss and elected to field, Central Hinds lost Georgia Atkinson for a duck while Thamsyn Newton was dismissed for 25 runs. Hollie Armitage played a crucial role with the bat and scored 47 runs off 40 deliveries. She was the only Central Hinds batter to score more than 20 runs.

Central Hinds posted 115 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Eden Carson was the pick of the bowlers for Otago, taking three wickets for 15 runs in her four overs.

In reply, Suzie Bates and Bella James (39) provided a solid start to Otago. They added 84 runs for the first wicket. Bates remained unbeaten on 52 runs off 49 deliveries and helped the team cross the line as Otago chased down the target in 17 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SW Bates (OTG-W) 7 7 3 328 84* 82 290 113.1 - 3 - 40 1 2 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 5 5 1 178 88 44.5 140 127.14 - 2 - 22 1 3 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 6 5 0 163 51 32.6 164 99.39 - 2 - 13 1 4 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 6 6 0 154 43 25.66 138 111.59 - - - 22 0 5 HJ Armitage (CD-W) 5 5 0 144 47 28.8 126 114.28 - - - 17 1 6 IR James (OTG-W) 7 7 0 134 39 19.14 128 104.68 - - 2 17 1 7 ML Green (AK-W) 3 3 0 133 71 44.33 114 116.66 - 1 - 14 0 8 HM Rowe (CD-W) 5 5 2 129 43 43 131 98.47 - - - 11 1 9 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 5 5 4 119 43* 119 114 104.38 - - - 8 0 10 JT McFadyen (WEL-W) 5 5 0 89 39 17.8 103 86.4 - - 1 9 0

Suzie Bates is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament. She has amassed 328 runs in seven matches at an average of 82 and a strike rate of 113.10.

Amelia Kerr has retained her second position. She has smashed 178 runs in five innings, averaging 44.50 and striking at 127.14. Following closely, Frances Mackay has scored 163 runs in six matches. She has an average of 32.60 and a strike rate of 99.39.

Kate Anderson has scored 154 runs in six matches at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of 111.59. She is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far.

Hollie Armitage has jumped from eighth to fifth place. She has 144 runs to her name in five matches at an average of 28.80 and a decent strike rate of 114.28.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SE Bowden (AK-W) 4 4 84 14 - 101 10 4/18 10.1 7.21 8.4 1 - 2 SR Asmussen (CAN-W) 6 6 138 23 - 128 9 3/16 14.22 5.56 15.33 - - 3 PJ Watkins (OTG-W) 6 5 70 11.4 1 78 8 4/28 9.75 6.68 8.75 1 - 4 LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 5 5 120 20 - 114 8 3/25 14.25 5.7 15 - - 5 EJ Black (OTG-W) 7 7 150 25 - 153 8 2/19 19.12 6.12 18.75 - - 6 GES Sullivan (CAN-W) 6 6 118 19.4 - 133 7 3/22 19 6.76 16.85 - - 7 EJ Carson (OTG-W) 7 7 144 24 - 146 7 3/15 20.85 6.08 20.57 - - 8 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 6 4 84 14 - 67 6 2/19 11.16 4.78 14 - - 9 LMM Tahuhu (CAN-W) 5 5 102 17 1 86 6 3/10 14.33 5.05 17 - - 10 Fatima Sana (CAN-W) 5 5 84 14 1 91 6 2/11 15.16 6.5 14 - -

Skye Bowden is presently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, having taken 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 10.10. Sarah Asmussen has nine wickets to her name in six matches and is ranked second on the list.

Poppy-Jay Watkins and Leigh Kasperek have picked eight wickets each and are in the next two places. Emma Black has jumped to fifth position, having picked up eight wickets in seven matches so far.

