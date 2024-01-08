Women's Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze (Updated) ft. Amelia Kerr and Leigh Kasperek

Central Hinds faced Wellington Blaze in the 17th match of the Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at the McLean Park in Napier on Monday, January 8. Central won the toss and elected to bat.

Hollie Armitage and Natalie Dodd added 47 runs for the first wicket before Dodd was dismissed for 12 runs off 22 deliveries. Hannah Rowe played a crucial role with the bat and made 43 runs off 39 deliveries.

This helped Central Districts reach a total of 131 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, and Amelia Kerr shared one wicket each for Wellington.

Wellington lost their first two wickets for just 36 runs. Amelia and Georgia Plimmer had a partnership of 96 runs for the third wicket and helped the team cross the line. Wellington won the match in 19 overs with eight wickets in hand. Amelia was the highest scorer for the team, making 60 runs off 50 deliveries.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 SW Bates (OTG-W) 6 6 2 276 84* 69 114.52 - 2 35 2 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 5 5 1 178 88 44.5 127.14 - 2 22 3 ML Green (AK-W) 3 3 0 133 71 44.33 116.66 - 1 14 4 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 5 5 4 119 43* 119 104.38 - - 8 5 HM Rowe (CD-W) 4 4 2 113 43 56.5 104.62 - - 10 6 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 5 5 0 113 43 22.6 109.7 - - 14 7 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 5 4 0 112 51 28 91.05 - 1 9 8 HJ Armitage (CD-W) 4 4 0 97 33 24.25 112.79 - - 12 9 IR James (OTG-W) 6 6 0 95 39 15.83 100 - - 12 10 JT McFadyen (WEL-W) 5 5 0 89 39 17.8 86.4 - - 9

Suzie Bates is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament. She has amassed 276 runs in six matches at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 114.52.

Amelia Kerr has retained her place in the second position after her match-winning knock against Central Hinds. She has scored 178 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 127.14.

Maddy Green has jumped to third place and has amassed 133 runs in three matches at an average of 44.33.

Georgia Plimmer has moved up to fourth position from seventh. She has made 119 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 104.38.

Hannah Rowe is the fifth-highest run-scorer and was earlier in ninth position. She has scored 113 runs in just four innings at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 104.62.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Wkts BBI Ave Econ 4 5 1 SE Bowden (AK-W) 4 4 14 10 4/18 10.1 7.21 1 - 2 PJ Watkins (OTG-W) 5 4 10.4 8 4/28 8.5 6.37 1 - 3 LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 4 4 16 7 3/25 12.85 5.62 - - 4 LMM Tahuhu (CAN-W) 4 4 14 6 3/10 10.16 4.35 - - 5 SR Asmussen (CAN-W) 5 5 19 6 3/16 16.83 5.31 - - 6 EJ Black (OTG-W) 6 6 22 6 1/19 22.33 6.09 - - 7 ME Loe (OTG-W) 2 2 6 5 4/12 5.2 4.33 1 - 8 Ashtuti Kumar (CD-W) 3 3 10 5 2/13 10.6 5.3 - - 9 MW Downes (ND-W) 4 4 15 5 2/10 12.2 4.06 - - 10 N Baird (WEL-W) 4 4 9.2 5 2/25 13.8 7.39 - -

Skye Bowden is still leading this list of bowlers with most wickets so far this season. She has 10 wickets to her name in four matches at an average of 10.10.

Poppy Jay Watkins and Leigh Kasperek have picked eight wickets each and are in the next two places.

Lea Tahuhu and Sarah Asmussen are in the fourth and fifth places, respectively. They have taken six wickets each so far.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App