Women's Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Northern Brave (W) vs Canterbury Magicians (Updated) ft. Amelia Kerr & Caitilin G

Northern Brave took on Canterbury Magicians in the 26th game of the Women's Super Smash 2023-24 on Thursday, January 18, at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Northern Brave won the toss and elected to bat. They didn’t have a great start, losing four wickets for 16. Caitlin Gurrey and Eimear Richardson led the recovery with a 70-run stand.

Richardson was dismissed in the 15th over after scoring 38 off 32. Gurrey got support of Eve Wolland from the other end, adding 37 runs for the sixth wicket. Gurrey remained unbeaten on 53 off 47 as the Braves reached 123-5 in their 20 overs.

Lea Tahuhu was the most economical bowler for Canterbury with two wickets for 16 runs in four overs. Melissa Banks also picked up two wickets, while Frances Mackay scalped one.

Canterbury didn’t have a decent start to their chase, losing three wickets for 16. They reached 53-5 in seven overs when the game got interrupted by rain.

Northern Brave were one run ahead of the par score as per DLS and won the game. Marama Downes was the pick of the Brave bowlers with two wickets for 14 runs in two overs.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Amelia Kerr 8 8 3 354 88 70.8 277 127.79 - 4 - 44 2 Suzie Bates 8 8 3 346 84* 69.2 310 111.61 - 3 - 43 3 Maddy Green 6 6 1 279 77* 55.8 248 112.5 - 2 - 30 4 Hollie Armitage 7 7 0 215 47 30.71 189 113.75 - - - 27 5 Frances Mackay 8 7 0 191 51 27.28 199 95.97 - 2 - 16 6 Kate Anderson 8 8 0 180 43 22.5 166 108.43 - - - 26 7 Georgia Plimmer 8 8 5 169 43* 56.33 165 102.42 - - - 11 8 Chamari Athapaththu 6 6 0 158 58 26.33 118 133.89 - 1 1 26 9 Hannah Rowe 7 7 2 146 43 29.2 155 94.19 - - 1 12 10 Rebecca Burns 8 8 0 140 45 17.5 129 108.52 - - - 19

Amelia Kerr is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 354 runs in eight innings at an average of 70.8. Following closely, Suzie Bates is second with 346 runs in eight innings at an average of 69.20 and a strike rate of 111.61.

Maddy Green has 279 runs in six games and is next in the list. Hollie Armitage is the fourth-highest run-scorer with 215 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 113.75.

Frances Mackay is fifth with 191 runs in eight games at an average of 27.28 and a strike rate of 95.97.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Amelia Kerr 8 8 32 146 18 5/10 8.11 4.56 10.66 - 2 1 2 Leigh Kasperek 8 8 31 169 13 3/16 13 5.45 14.3 - - 1 3 Skye Bowden 5 5 16 122 10 4/18 12.2 7.62 9.6 1 - - 4 Lea Tahuhu 7 7 25 143 9 3/10 15.88 5.72 16.66 - - 1 5 Marama Downes 8 8 27 147 9 2/10 16.33 5.44 18 - - - 6 Rosemary Mair 7 7 26 172 9 3/18 19.11 6.61 17.33 - - - 7 Emma Black 8 8 29 175 9 2/19 19.44 6.03 19.33 - - - 8 Xara Jetly 8 8 31 178 9 3/28 19.77 5.74 20.66 - - 2 9 Sarah Asmussen 8 8 31 180 9 3/16 20 5.8 20.66 - - - 10 Poppy Jay Watkins 6 5 11.4 78 8 4/28 9.75 6.68 8.75 1 - 1

Amelia Kerr has dominated with the ball as well. She's the leading wicket-taker of the Women's Super Smash with 18 wickets in eight games at an excellent strike rate of 10.66.

Leigh Kasperek has picked up 13 wickets in eight games at an average of 13 and is next in the list. Skye Bowden is third with 10 wickets in five games. Lea Tahuhu has jumped to fourth with nine wickets, while Marama Downes has nine wickets but behind Tahuhu in the standings.

