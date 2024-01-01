Women’s Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts (Updated) ft. Suzie Bates and PJ Watkins

Otago Sparks bagged their second win of the season by 47 runs over Auckland Hearts in the 10th game of Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

Batting first, Otago Sparks opener Suzie Bates scored an unbeaten 84 off 62 with nine fours and one six at a strike rate of 135.48. She received decent support from Felicity Leydon David (22) and Polly Inglis (24) in the middle and death overs.

Ultimately, Sparks managed to post a total of 151/4 in 20 overs. Fran Jonas, Anna Browning and Skye Bowden bagged one wicket each for Auckland Hearts in the first innings.

The chase was more of a messed one for Hearts. Saachi Shahri (37) and Maddy Green (26) were the only standout batters. Others failed to create a significant impact. As a result, they collapsed from 58/1 to 104/10 in 17.4 overs, losing the game by 47 runs.

Medium pacer Molly Loe bagged a four-wicket haul in her four-over spell, conceding just 12 runs at an economy of three. She received able support from PJ Watkins with two crucial wickets.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 SW Bates (OTG-W) 4 4 202 84* 67.33 121.68 - 2 27 1 2 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 2 2 95 88 47.5 143.93 - 1 14 1 3 HM Rowe (CD-W) 3 3 70 35* 70 101.44 - - 6 1 4 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 2 2 64 41* - 112.28 - - 4 0 5 HJ Armitage (CD-W) 3 3 64 26 21.33 101.58 - - 6 1 6 FC Leydon-Davis (OTG-W) 4 4 64 24 16 103.22 - - 6 0 7 NC Dodd (CD-W) 3 3 63 31 21 110.52 - - 7 0 8 S Shahri (AK-W) 2 2 61 37 30.5 100 - - 8 0 9 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 3 3 60 25 20 93.75 - - 5 0 10 IR James (OTG-W) 4 4 56 26 14 91.8 - - 8 0

Otago skipper Suzie Bates strengthened her pole position after her unbeaten match-winning knock over Auckland. Overall, she has amassed 202 runs from four innings with two fifties. Amelia Kerr, the Wellington all-rounder, holds the second spot with 95 runs.

Hannah Rowe (70), Georgia Plimmer (64) and Hollie Armitage (64) retained their third, fourth and fifth ranks respectively. Felicity Leydon Davis moved up from 11th to sixth spot, accumulating 64 runs at an average of 16.

Natalie Dodd (63) slid one place to the seventh position. Saachi Shahri rocketed from 27th to the eighth spot with 61 runs. Kate Anderson (60) and IR James (56) slipped two positions to the ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Wkts BBI Ave Econ 4 5 1 PJ Watkins (OTG-W) 4 4 64 8 4/28 8.5 6.37 1 - 2 SE Bowden (AK-W) 2 2 42 5 4/18 8.8 6.28 1 - 3 LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 2 2 48 5 3/25 9.2 5.75 - - 4 Ashtuti Kumar (CD-W) 3 3 60 5 2/13 10.6 5.3 - - 5 ME Loe (OTG-W) 1 1 24 4 4/12 3 3 1 - 6 JM Watkin (ND-W) 2 2 48 4 2/17 10 5 - - 7 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 3 3 60 4 2/19 11.5 4.6 - - 8 XA Jetly (WEL-W) 2 2 48 4 3/28 13.5 6.75 - - 9 GES Sullivan (CAN-W) 3 3 60 4 3/22 17.25 6.9 - - 10 EJ Black (OTG-W) 4 4 90 4 1/19 21.5 5.73 - -

Otago left-arm pacer PJ Watkins maintains her top rank in the wickets standings with eight scalps. Auckland medium pacer Skye Bowden climbed up from fourth to second rank, scalping five wickets at 8.8.

Leigh Kasperek (5) and Ashtuti Kumar (5) slipped one position each to hold the third and fourth ranks at 9.2 and 10.6. Molly Loe rocketed from the bottom of the list to make it to the fifth rank with four wickets, averaging just three.

Jess Watkin (4), Frances Mackay (4), Xara Jetly (4) and Gabby Sullivan (4) dropped one spot each to sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth positions at an average of 10, 11.5, 13.5, and 17.25 respectively. Emma Black moved up from 13th to 10th rank, picking up four wickets at an average of 21.5.

