Women’s Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds (Updated) ft. Suzie Bates and Emma Black

Otago Sparks registered a six-wicket win over Central Hinds in the 27th game of Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at University Oval in Dunedin.

After losing the toss, Central Hinds were tasked with batting first. Emma McLeod (23), Rosemary Mair (32), and Claudia Green (15*) were the only players to cross the double-digit scores. Hinds could rack up only 107/7 in 20 overs.

Emma Black picked up a four-wicket haul, conceding just 17 runs in four overs. Linsey Smith claimed two wickets with 14 runs in four overs while Eden Carson bagged a wicket.

In the chase, Otago Sparks skipper Suzie Bates continued her good form, scoring 44 runs off 29 balls with eight fours. Bella James (19) and Felicity Leydon-Davis (20) played vital knocks to take their side home with 3.3 overs to spare.

To elaborate further, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Super Smash 2023-24.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 0 4s 6s 1 SW Bates (OTG-W) 9 9 3 390 84* 65 339 115.04 - 3 - 51 1 2 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 8 8 3 354 88 70.8 277 127.79 - 4 - 44 2 3 ML Green (AK-W) 6 6 1 279 77* 55.8 248 112.5 - 2 - 30 0 4 HJ Armitage (CD-W) 8 8 0 219 47 27.37 196 111.73 - - - 28 1 5 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 8 7 0 191 51 27.28 199 95.97 - 2 - 16 1 6 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 8 8 0 180 43 22.5 166 108.43 - - - 26 0 7 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 8 8 5 169 43* 56.33 165 102.42 - - - 11 0 8 AMCJK Athapaththu (ND-W) 6 6 0 158 58 26.33 118 133.89 - 1 1 26 3 9 HM Rowe (CD-W) 8 8 2 153 43 25.5 161 95.03 - - 1 13 1 10 IR James (OTG-W) 9 9 0 153 39 17 147 104.08 - - 3 20 1

Otago Sparks skipper Suzie Bates climbed one spot up to secure the pole position on the run-scoring charts, accumulating 390 runs from nine innings with three fifty-plus scores. Amelia Kerr, the Wellington Blaze skipper, slid one spot down to the second position with 354 runs from eight innings.

Maddy Green, the Auckland Hearts captain, settled with the third rank, scoring 279 runs from six innings at an average of 55.8. Hollie Armitage (219), Frances Mackay (191), and Kate Anderson (180) retained their fourth, fifth, and sixth slots, respectively.

Georgia Plimmer (169), Chamari Athapaththu (158), and Hannah Rowe (153) hold seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks respectively. Otago's Bella James moved up from 12th to 10th rank, racking up 153 runs at an average of 17.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 8 8 192 32 1 146 18 5/10 8.11 4.56 10.66 - 2 2 LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 8 8 186 31 1 169 13 3/16 13 5.45 14.3 - - 3 EJ Black (OTG-W) 9 9 198 33 - 192 13 4/17 14.76 5.81 15.23 1 - 4 SE Bowden (AK-W) 5 5 96 16 - 122 10 4/18 12.2 7.62 9.6 1 - 5 LMM Tahuhu (CAN-W) 7 7 150 25 1 143 9 3/10 15.88 5.72 16.66 - - 6 MW Downes (ND-W) 8 8 162 27 - 147 9 2/10 16.33 5.44 18 - - 7 XA Jetly (WEL-W) 8 8 186 31 2 178 9 3/28 19.77 5.74 20.66 - - 8 SR Asmussen (CAN-W) 8 8 186 31 - 180 9 3/16 20 5.8 20.66 - - 9 EJ Carson (OTG-W) 9 9 192 32 - 189 9 3/15 21 5.9 21.33 - - 10 RA Mair (CD-W) 8 8 180 30 - 192 9 3/18 21.33 6.4 20 - -

Wellington Blaze captain Amelia Kerr has scalped 18 wickets from eight innings. Her colleague Leigh Kasperek picked up 13 wickets from eight innings to hold the second position at an average of 13.

Emma Black (13) moved up from seventh to third rank at 14.76. Auckland Hearts bowler Skye Bowden moved one spot down to secure the fourth position with 10 wickets at 12.2.

Lea Tahuhu (9) and Marama Downes (9) slipped one position each to occupy the fifth and sixth ranks at 15.88 and 16.33, respectively. Xara Jetly (9) climbed one spot up to make it to the seventh rank at 19.77.

Sarah Asmussen (9) climbed up one rank to hold the eighth position at 20. Eden Carson (9) ascended from 12th to ninth position with an average of 21. Rosemary Mair (9) descended from sixth to 10th spot at 21.33.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App