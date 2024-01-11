Women's Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians ft. Amelia Kerr

Wellington Blaze strengthened their position at the top of the points table after beating Canterbury Magicians by 47 runs on Thursday in Christchurch.

Rebecca Burns (45 off 34) and Amelia Kerr (77 off 55) played stellar knocks. This helped Wellington Blaze put on a decent score of 154 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Madeline Penna ran through Wellington’s middle-order, not allowing them to capitalize on the start provided by Burns and Kerr. Penna returned with outstanding bowling figures of 3/4 in two overs. However, it went in vain as Canterbury Burns failed to chase down the total.

Kate Anderson (23 off 21) and Madeline Penna (25) got starts but couldn’t convert those. But, besides them, none of the batters got going and most of them got out in single-digit scores. As a result, the Canterbury were bundled out for just 107 runs in the second innings.

Amelia Kerr was the star performer with the ball as well, returning with outstanding bowling figures of 5/10 in four overs.

Women's Super-Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SW Bates (OTG-W) 7 7 3 328 84* 82 290 113.1 - 3 - 40 1 2 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 6 6 2 255 88 63.75 195 130.76 - 3 - 32 1 3 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 7 7 0 177 43 25.28 159 111.32 - - - 26 0 4 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 7 6 0 172 51 28.66 186 92.47 - 2 - 14 1 5 HJ Armitage (CD-W) 5 5 0 144 47 28.8 126 114.28 - - - 17 1 6 IR James (OTG-W) 7 7 0 134 39 19.14 128 104.68 - - 2 17 1 7 ML Green (AK-W) 3 3 0 133 71 44.33 114 116.66 - 1 - 14 0 8 HM Rowe (CD-W) 5 5 2 129 43 43 131 98.47 - - - 11 1 9 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 6 6 4 126 43* 63 123 102.43 - - - 8 0 10 JT McFadyen (WEL-W) 5 5 0 89 39 17.8 103 86.4 - - 1 9 0

S Bates is sitting at the top of the run-charts tally with 328 runs to his name in seven matches at an outstanding average of 82. After playing a solid knock of 77 runs on Thursday, Amelia Kerr has strengthened her position at number two with 255 runs.

Kate Anderson’s 23-run knock has pushed her to the number three position, while F Mackay slips down to fourth. Anderson has now 177 runs to her name in seven matches, while Mackay has 172 in as many matches.

At number five is Armitage, who has accumulated 144 runs in five games. She is followed by I James (134), M Green (133), and Rowe (129) in sixth, seventh, and eighth positions respectively.

GE Plimmer is ninth on the table with 126 runs in six matches, while RM Burns rounds off the top 10, having scored 96 runs in six matches.

Women's Super-Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 6 6 144 24 1 111 11 5/10 10.09 4.62 13.09 - 1 2 SE Bowden (AK-W) 4 4 84 14 - 101 10 4/18 10.1 7.21 8.4 1 - 3 SR Asmussen (CAN-W) 7 7 162 27 - 152 9 3/16 16.88 5.62 18 - - 4 PJ Watkins (OTG-W) 6 5 70 11.4 1 78 8 4/28 9.75 6.68 8.75 1 - 5 Kasperek (WEL-W)"}">LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 6 6 138 23 - 136 8 3/25 17 5.91 17.25 - - 6 EJ Black (OTG-W) 7 7 150 25 - 153 8 2/19 19.12 6.12 18.75 - - 7 GES Sullivan (CAN-W) 7 7 136 22.4 - 167 8 3/22 20.87 7.36 17 - - 8 LMM Tahuhu (CAN-W) 6 6 126 21 1 127 7 3/10 18.14 6.04 18 - - 9 XA Jetly (WEL-W) 6 6 144 24 2 130 7 3/28 18.57 5.41 20.57 - - 10 EJ Carson (OTG-W) 7 7 144 24 - 146 7 3/15 20.85 6.08 20.57 - -

Amelia Kerr has been brilliant with the ball as well. After picking a five-for, she took a giant leap to sit at the number one position on the table. Kerr has now 11 wickets to her name, while Bowden slips down to the second spot.

Despite not picking a single wicket on Thursday, Asmussen is at number three with nine wickets to her name. Watkins (8), Kasperek (8), and Black (8) follow Asmussen at fourth, fifth, and sixth positions respectively.

At number seven is Sullivan, who now has eight wickets to her name in seven matches. Tahuhu picked one against Wellington and, thus takes the eighth position with seven wickets total in her bag. The ninth and tenth position is currently occupied by Jetly (7) and Carson (7), respectively.

