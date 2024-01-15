Women’s Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Wellington Blaze vs Northern Brave ft. Amelia Kerr and Leigh Kasperek

Wellington Blaze registered their sixth win in the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 on Monday with an eight-wicket win over Northern Brave in Wellington. Northern Brave Women batted first and were restricted to a total of 118/8 from 17 overs.

Chamari Athapaththu was the lone warrior with the bat for Northern Brave as she scored a brisk 20-ball 45 at the top. However, she could not find much support from the rest of the batters on the side. The likes of Jess Watkin (12), skipper Eimear Richardson (14), and Marina Lamplough (13) got starts but failed to convert them into substantial scores.

Leigh Kasperek was the pick of the bowlers for Wellington, picking up three wickets while Amelia Kerr continued her top form, grabbing two wickets as well.

The chase turned out to be a comfortable one for Wellington as they got past the target in just 15 overs with eight wickets to spare. They lost the wicket of Jessica McFayden early in the innings. However, Rebecca Burns and skipper Amelia Kerr put up a match-winning partnership to seal the deal for them.

Rebecca scored a 30-ball 42 while Amelia smashed her way to an unbeaten 73 off just 49 deliveries. As for Northern Brave, Shriya Naidu and Jess Watking picked up a wicket apiece with the ball.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 O 6s 4s 1 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 2023-2024 8 8 3 354 88 70.8 277 127.79 - 4 - 44 2 2 SW Bates (OTG-W) 2023-2024 8 8 3 346 84* 69.2 310 111.61 - 3 - 43 1 3 ML Green (AK-W) 2024-2024 5 5 1 242 77* 60.5 205 118.04 - 2 - 27 0 4 HJ Armitage (CD-W) 2023-2024 6 6 0 177 47 29.5 154 114.93 - - - 22 1 5 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 2023-2024 7 7 0 177 43 25.28 159 111.32 - - - 26 0 6 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 2023-2024 7 6 0 172 51 28.66 186 92.47 - 2 - 14 1 7 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 2023-2024 8 8 5 169 43* 56.53 165 102.42 - - - 11 0 8 AMCJK Athapaththu (ND-W) 2023-2024 5 5 0 158 58 31.6 112 141.07 - 1 - 26 3 9 HM Rowe (CD-W) 2023-2024 6 6 2 146 43 36.5 152 96.05 - - - 12 1 10 RM Burns (WEL-W) 2023-2024 8 8 0 140 45 17.5 129 108.52 - - - 19 2

Courtesy of her match-winning unbeaten 73, Amelia Kerr moved a place up to the first position in the Women's Super Smash 2023-2024 batting charts. She has 354 runs from eight matches. Suzie Bates dropped a place down to the second position with 346 runs from eight matches.

Maddy Green remains in the third spot with 242 runs from just five innings. At number four remains Hollie Armitage with 177 runs from six innings at an average of 29.50. KG Anderson with 177 runs and an average of 25.28 remains in the fifth position.

FL Mackay holds on to her sixth position with 172 runs. At number seven is Georgia Plimmer with 169 runs. Courtesy of her 45-run knock, Chamari Athapaththu moved up to the eighth position with 158 runs from five innings. Hannah Rowe slipped a place down to the ninth spot with 146 runs while Rebecca Burns made it to number ten with 140 runs to her name.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Maiden Runs Wickets BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 2023-2024 8 8 192 32 1 146 18 5/10 8.11 4.56 10.666 - 2 2 LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 2023-2024 8 8 186 31 1 169 13 3/16 13 5.45 14.3 - - 3 SE Bowden (AK-W) 2023-2024 5 5 96 16 - 122 10 4/18 12.2 7.62 9.6 1 - 4 SR Asmussen (CAN-W) 2023-2024 7 7 162 27 - 152 9 3/16 16.88 5.62 18 - - 5 EJ Black (OTG-W) 2023-2024 8 8 174 29 - 175 9 2/19 19.44 6.03 19.33 - - 6 XA Jetly (WEL-W) 2023-2024 8 8 186 31 2 178 9 3/28 19.77 5.74 20.66 - - 7 PJ Watkins (OTG-W) 2023-2024 6 5 70 11.4 1 78 8 4/28 9.75 6.68 8.75 1 - 8 GES Sullivan (CAN-W) 2023-2024 7 7 136 22.4 - 167 8 3/22 20.87 7.36 17 - - 9 EJ Carson (OTG-W) 2023-2024 8 8 168 28 - 171 8 3/15 21.37 6.1 21 - - 10 FC Jonas (AK-W) 2024-2024 5 5 114 19 - 104 7 3/23 14.85 5.47 16.28 - -

Amelia Kerr continues to hold on to her top position in the list of Women's Super Smash 2023-2024 most wicket-takers with 18 scalps to her name. Leigh Kasperek, with her three-wicket haul, moves a place up to the second position with a tally of 13 dismissals. Skye Bowden dropped a position down to the third spot with 10 wickets.

Sarah Asmussen remains at number four with nine wickets and an average of 16.88. Emma Black moved a position up to number five also with nine wickets but an average of 19.44. Xara Jetly slipped a place down to the sixth spot with nine wickets, averaging 19.77.

Poppy Jay Watkins (8) and Gabby Sullivan (8) remain in the seventh and eighth position respectively. Eden Carson (8) and Fran Jonas (7) also continue to remain in the ninth and tenth position respectively.

