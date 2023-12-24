Women’s Super Smash 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Wellington Blaze vs Auckland Hearts

The Match No.4 of the Women's Super Smash between Wellington Blaze and Auckland Hearts was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain showers at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, December 24.

As a result, both teams shared the points on Christmas eve. It should be noted that the winner of the Women's Super Smash match is awarded four points, which means Wellington and Auckland will take two points home.

The Wellington Blaze will continue at first place in the six-team event tournament. The Amelia Kerr-led side has won one game and the other one without a result to account for six points.

Canterbury Magicians and Central Hinds have occupied the second and third slots, respectively, with four points. Canterbury have a net run rate of 0.55 to that of Central's 0.20.

Though Auckland Hearts are yet to win a game this season, the abandoned match has helped them open their account in the points table. Maddy Green's side is placed fourth after two matches with a NRR of -0.55.

Northern Brave and Otago Sparks are at the bottom side of the table after losing their respective tournament openers against Central Hinds and Wellington Blaze.

Here's a look of the updated Women's Super Smash 2023 points table below

Women's Super Smash 2023-24: How teams started their way?

Canterbury Magicians defeated Auckland Hearts by 11 runs in the tournament opener of the 17th season of Women's Super Smash.

Meager contributions from top and middle order batters was backed by clinical bowling from Magicians. Right-arm medium pacer Gabby Sulivan led the show with excellent figures of three for 22 as Auckland were restricted to 116 for seven.

Georgia Plimmer and Leigh Kasperek starred in Wellington Blaze's 23-run win over Otago Sparks. Barring Suzie Bates and Felicity Leydon-Davis, there was no sparks shown from the Otago batters in the 141-run chase and eventually lost by 23 runs.

Central Hinds won against Northern Brave by six wickets. Hinds pacer Rosemary Mair was adjudged player of the match for her exceptional bowling (three for 18 from four overs).

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.