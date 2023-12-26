Women’s Super Smash 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Canterbury vs Otago (Updated) ft. Suzie Bates and PJ Watkins

Otago Women secured a three-wicket win over Canterbury Women in the fifth match of Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

After winning the toss, Otago tasked Canterbury to bat first. Openers Kate Anderson (24) and Frances Mackay (20) continued their decent form, stitching a 31-run opening stand. Later, no.3 batter Izzy Sharp's 32 runs were crucial in taking the team's total past 100.

Eventually, Canterbury posted a total of 109/6 in 20 overs. Poppy Jay Watkins was the standout bowler with two wickets for Otago. Emma Black, Hayley Jensen, Eden Carson, and Sophie Oldershaw scalped one wicket each.

In response, Suzie Bates (23) and Bella James (26) gave their side a perfect start, scoring 53 runs for the first wicket. Later, Olivia Gain (18) and Felicity Leydown-Davis (15) continued the momentum.

Ultimately, they finished off the thrilling chase in 20 overs with three wickets remaining to bag their first win of the campaign. Lea Tahuhu was the standout bowler for Canterbury, conceding 16 runs and picking up a wicket, but in vain.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of Women’s Super Smash 2023.

Women’s Super Smash 2023 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 2 2 0 49 25 24.5 50 98 - - 5 0 2 SW Bates (OTG-W) 2 2 0 48 25 24 49 97.95 - - 8 0 3 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 2 2 0 42 22 21 53 79.24 - - 3 0 4 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 1 1 1 41 41* - 37 110.81 - - 3 0 5 FC Leydon-Davis (OTG-W) 2 2 0 39 24 19.5 41 95.12 - - 3 0 6 HM Rowe (CD-W) 1 1 1 35 35* - 34 102.94 - - 3 1 7 IR James (OTG-W) 2 2 0 35 26 17.5 40 87.5 - - 4 0 8 IG Sharp (CAN-W) 2 2 0 34 32 17 42 80.95 - - 3 0 9 EAJ Richardson (ND-W) 1 1 0 28 28 28 23 121.73 - - 3 0 10 NC Dodd (CD-W) 1 1 0 28 28 28 28 100 - - 4 0

Kate Anderson moved up from sixth spot to hold the top position in the run-scoring charts with 49 runs from two innings. Suzie Bates climbed up from fifth to secure the second rank with 48 runs.

Frances Mackay rocketed from 12th position to occupy the third spot with 42 runs. Georgia Plimmer (41) descended from top to fourth rank. Felicity Leydon-Davis (39) propelled from seventh to fifth spot.

Hannah Rowe (35), Bella James (35), Izzy Sharp (34), Eimear Richardson (28) and Natalie Dodd (28) are holding the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th slots respectively. Prior to this contest, Rowe was in the second slot with Richardson and Dodd holding the third and fourth spots.

Women’s Super Smash 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 PJ Watkins (OTG-W) 2 2 6 - 36 6 4/28 6 6 6 1 - 2 SE Bowden (AK-W) 1 1 4 - 18 4 4/18 4.5 4.5 6 1 - 3 GES Sullivan (CAN-W) 2 2 8 - 47 4 3/22 11.75 5.87 12 - - 4 RA Mair (CD-W) 1 1 4 - 18 3 3/18 6 4.5 8 - - 5 Kasperek (WEL-W)"}">LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 1 1 4 - 25 3 3/25 8.33 6.25 8 - - 6 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 2 2 8 - 35 3 2/19 11.66 4.37 16 - - 7 SA Oldershaw (OTG-W) 2 2 8 - 49 3 2/29 16.33 6.12 16 - - 8 JM Kerr (WEL-W) 1 1 4 - 15 2 2/15 7.5 3.75 12 - - 9 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 1 1 4 - 17 2 2/17 8.5 4.25 12 - - 10 JM Watkin (ND-W) 1 1 4 - 17 2 2/17 8.5 4.25 12 - -

Otago's PJ Watkins climbed up from second to top spot in the wickets standings with six scalps. Skye Bowden slid to the second spot with four scalps. Gabby Sullivan (4) moved up from fourth to third rank with Rosemary Mair (3) moving one spot down to the fourth rank.

Leigh Kasperek (3) retained her fifth rank at an average of 8.33. Sophie Oldershaw (3) climbed from the 10th to the sixth slot at an average of 16.33.

Jess Kerr (2), Amelia Kerr (2), Jess Watkin (2), and Frances Mackay slid one position each to make it to the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th spots at 7.5, 8.5, 8.5, and 16.5 respectively.

