Women’s Super Smash 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Central Hinds vs Northern Brave (Updated) ft. Natalie Dodd

Central Hinds registered a six-run victory against Northern Brave in Match No. 6 of the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 on Wednesday, December 27, played at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North.

Central Hinds opted to bat first with openers Hollie Armitage (14) and Natalie Dodd (31) pushing the team to 42 for 1 after the powerplay. Although three wickets fell in the middle overs, Georgia Atkinson’s 17-ball 26 propelled the Hinds to a competitive score of 141 for 7 in the first innings.

Jess Watkin (2 for 23) and Marama Downes (2 for 10) were the pick of the bowlers for the Northern Brave. Nensi Patel (19 off 22 balls) and Watkin (22 off 17 balls) scored some vital runs for the Brave before the duo departed in the space of nine deliveries. Sam Curtis and skipper Eimear Richardson didn’t add any substantial scores to the board as the Brave collapsed 75 for 5 at the start of the 13th over.

Marina Lamplough’s fighting knock of 38 runs from 32 balls went in vain after she was run out on the penultimate ball of the game, with the Hinds winning by six runs. Hinds medium pacer Ashtuti Kumar picked the key wickets of Nensi and Watkin while Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, and Flora Devonshire added one scalp each.

On that note, let’s take a look at the updated run-scorers and wicket-takers of the Women’s Super Smash after the match between Central Hinds and Northern Brave.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Natalie Dodd (CH-W) 2 2 59 31 29.5 111.32 0 0 6 0 2 Kate Anderson (CM-W) 2 2 49 25 24.5 98 0 0 5 0 3 Suzie Bates (OS-W) 2 2 48 25 24 97.96 0 0 8 0 4 Hannah Rowe (CH-W) 2 2 46 35 46 97.87 0 0 4 1 5 Frances Mackay (CM-W) 2 2 42 22 21 79.25 0 0 3 0 6 Georgia Plimmer (WB-W) 1 1 41 41 - 110.81 0 0 3 0 7 Eimear Richardson (NS-W) 2 2 39 28 19.5 118.18 0 0 5 0 8 Felicity Leydon-Davis (OS-W) 2 2 39 24 19.5 95.12 0 0 3 0 9 Marina Lamplough (NS-W) 1 1 38 38 38 118.75 0 0 3 0 10 Hollie Armitage (CH-W) 2 2 38 24 19 105.56 0 0 4 1

Central Hinds opener Natalie Dodd played an important role in her team’s six-run win over Northern Brave. She has amassed 59 runs in two innings at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 111.32. She displaced Kate Anderson at the top spot of the most run-scorers list in Women’s Super Smash 2023-24.

Another Hinds batter, Hannah Rowe, moved up to fourth spot after scoring 46 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 97.87. Eimear Richardson (39), Marina Lamplough (38), and Hollie Armitage entered the top 10 charts in the latest updates.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Wkts BBI Ave Econ 4 5 1 Poppy Jay Watkins (OS-W) 2 2 6 6 4/28 6 6 1 0 2 Skye Bowden (AH-W) 1 1 4 4 4/18 4.5 4.5 1 0 3 Jess Watkin (NS-W) 2 2 8 4 2/17 10 5 0 0 4 Gabby Sullivan (CM-W) 2 2 8 4 3/22 11.75 5.88 0 0 5 Marama Downes (NS-W) 2 2 8 3 2/10 9.67 3.63 0 0 6 Frances Mackay (CM-W) 2 2 8 3 2/19 11.67 4.38 0 0 7 Ashtuti Kumar (CH-W) 2 2 8 3 2/19 13.33 5 0 0 8 Rosemary Mair (CH-W) 2 2 8 3 3/18 15.33 5.75 0 0 9 Sophie Oldershaw (OS-W) 2 2 8 3 2/29 16.33 6.13 0 0 10 Leigh Kasperek (WB-W) 1 1 4 3 3/25 8.33 6.25 0 0

Northern Brave off-spinner Jess Watkin made tremendous progress in the most wicket-takers list of the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 season. Her figures of 2 for 23 against Central Hinds pushed her from No. 10 to No.3. She has claimed four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 5.

Watkin’s teammate Marama Downes and Central Hinds medium pacer Ashtuti Kumar also entered the top 10 charts following their impressive bowling in the sixth match. Both the bowlers accounted for three wickets in a couple of games. While Downes is placed at the fifth with an economy rate of 3.63, Ashtuti occupies the seventh spot with an economy of 5. Rosemary Mair slid from fourth to eighth spot.

Otago Sparks’ Poppy Jay Watkins and Auckland Hearts’ Skye Bowden lead the charts with six and four wickets, respectively.

