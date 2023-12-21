Women’s Super Smash 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Wellington vs Otago (Updated) ft. Suzie Bates

Wellington Women secured a 23-run comprehensive win over Otago Women in the second match of Women's Super Smash 2023 at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

After losing the toss, Wellington were tasked to bat first. Rebecca Burns started on a positive note, scoring 20 runs off 16 balls with Jessica McFadyen scoring 14 runs. Amelia Kerr, the skipper, failed to create a significant impact, scoring just seven runs.

Georgia Plimmer, batting at No. 4, amassed 41 runs, the highest in the innings, as they racked up a total of 140/8 in 20 overs. PJ Watkins scalped a four-wicket haul while Sophie Oldershaw picked up two wickets for Otago.

Moving to the chase, captain Suzie Bates was the top-scorer with 25 runs off 22 balls, featuring five fours. No.4 batter Felicity Leydon-Davis was the second-highest scorer of the innings with 24 runs.

Regrettably, other batters faltered as they collapsed to 117 runs in 19.2 overs, losing the game by 23 runs. Leigh Kasperek was the standout bowler with three wickets. Jess Kerr and Amelia Kerr scalped two wickets apiece.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of Women’s Super Smash 2023.

Super Smash 2023 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 1 1 1 41 41* - 37 110.81 - - 3 0 2 SW Bates (OTG-W) 1 1 0 25 25 25 22 113.63 - - 5 0 3 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 1 1 0 25 25 25 26 96.15 - - 3 0 4 FC Leydon-Davis (OTG-W) 1 1 0 24 24 24 20 120 - - 2 0 5 S Shahri (AK-W) 1 1 0 24 24 24 28 85.71 - - 1 0 6 JO Penfold (AK-W) 1 1 0 23 23 23 29 79.31 - - 1 0 7 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 1 1 0 22 22 22 22 100 - - 2 0 8 P Catton (AK-W) 1 1 0 22 22 22 20 110 - - 4 0 9 RM Burns (WEL-W) 1 1 0 20 20 20 16 125 - - 3 0 10 NB Cox (CAN-W) 1 1 0 20 20 20 19 105.26 - - 1 0

Georgia Plimmer moved to the top position after her 41-run knock against Otago. Otago skipper Suzie Bates rocketed to the second slot with 25 runs. Canterbury's Kate Anderson slipped from the top to the third rank with 25 runs.

Otago middle-order batter Felicity Leydon-Davis climbed up to the fourth position, scoring 24 runs. Saachi Shahri (24) and Josie Penfold (23) glided three places down to occupy the fifth and sixth slots respectively.

Frances Mackay (22) and Prue Catton (22) slipped two places to secure the seventh and eighth positions respectively. Rebeccan Burns (20) moved up to the ninth rank with Natalie Cox (20) descending from eighth to 10th rank.

Super Smash 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SE Bowden (AK-W) 1 1 4 - 18 4 4/18 4.5 4.5 6 1 - 2 PJ Watkins (OTG-W) 1 1 4 - 28 4 4/28 7 7 6 1 - 3 GES Sullivan (CAN-W) 1 1 4 - 22 3 3/22 7.33 5.5 8 - - 4 LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 1 1 4 - 25 3 3/25 8.33 6.25 8 - - 5 JM Kerr (WEL-W) 1 1 4 - 15 2 2/15 7.5 3.75 12 - - 6 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 1 1 4 - 17 2 2/17 8.5 4.25 12 - - 7 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 1 1 4 - 19 2 2/19 9.5 4.75 12 - - 8 SA Oldershaw (OTG-W) 1 1 4 - 29 2 2/29 14.5 7.25 12 - - 9 JL Savage (CAN-W) 1 1 1 - 12 1 1/12 12 12 6 - - 10 N Baird (WEL-W) 1 1 2.2 - 16 1 1/16 16 6.85 14 - -

Skye Bowden continues to lead the wickets charts with four scalps, averaging 4.5. Otago's PJ Watkins secured the second rank after picking up four wickets against Wellington at an average of seven. Gabby Sullivan (3) slid from second to third rank with three scalps.

Leigh Kasperek (3), Jess Kerr (2), and Amelia Kerr (2) occupied fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks at an average of 8.33, 7.5, and 8.5 respectively. Frances Mackay (2) slipped from third to seventh position, averaging 9.5.

Sophie Oldershaw (2) took the eighth rank, Jacinta Savage (1) descended from fourth to ninth position, and Nicole Baird (1) bagged the 10th position.

