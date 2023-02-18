Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Ireland vs West Indies match

West Indies, on Friday (February 17), beat Ireland by six wickets in a Group B game of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. In the process, West Indies snapped their 15-match losing streak in the shortest format of the game.

West Indies picked up their first points of the tournament to open their campaign. They are placed fourth in the points table with two points and a net run rate of -0.913. West Indies need to beat Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan to have any chance of advancing to the semifinals of the competition, though.

West Indies beat Ireland in Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

After opting to bat first, Ireland got off to a poor start. Amy Hunter perished early, but Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast brought their team back into the contest. The duo put on 90 runs for the second wicket off 10.5 overs to lay the platform for a competitive total.

Lewis scored 38 off 34 with the help of six fours, but it was her partner, Prendergast, who stood out with the bat. She scored 61 off 47 with six fours and one six before Shamilia Connell accounted for her wicket.

Connell also got the crucial wickets of Hunter and Leah Paul. The speedster finished with figures of 4-0-24-3. Karishma Ramharack and Afy Fletcher picked up two wickets apiece, while captain Hayley Matthews got the wicket of Eimear Richardson.

The game went right down to the wire, with West Indies needing six runs to win. Laura Delany tried her best but couldn’t save Ireland from a defeat. Hayley Matthews was the star of the show for the West Indies after she stayed unbeaten on 66 off 53 with the help of eight fours and six. Chinelle Henry also scored off 28 to take some pressure off Matthews.

