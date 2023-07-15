Women's Tri-Series 2023: Updated standings after Netherlands vs Scotland Women, Match 6

The final game of the Tri-series concluded on July 15 which saw Netherlands Women knock Scotland Women in a rather one-sided affair. Scotland were bowled out cheaply for 79 courtesy of Robine Rijke who picked up 4/11 to bring Scotland down on their knees. Following the conclusion of today’s fixture, the hosts move on to the second spot and have bettered their NRR to -0.148.

While for Scotland it was game over as they slipped to the bottom of the table with a NRR of -0.593. This leaves Thailand Women on top of the points table who finish the series with a robust-looking NRR of +0.767. As they finished on top with a sizeable NRR, Thailand Women will be crowned as the title winner of this Tri-Series.

Netherlands Women sink Scotland Women by 9 wickets; Thailand Women to be crowned as the champions

Scotland Women couldn’t get going against the likes of Robine Rijke, Eva Lynch, and Iris Zwilling. After being severely jolted by the loss of Ailsa Lister in the second over of the match, a period of momentary calm ensued. Darcey Carter and Kathryn Bryce stitched a valuable 27-run stand for the second wicket. The fall of Kathryn Bryce led to a catastrophic collapse.

Lorna Jack and Samantha Haggo tried to hold the innings together but could not survive the Dutch onslaught for too long. With near negligible contributions from the tail, Scotland Women were skittled for 79 inside 19 overs.

Darcey Carter (24 off 22) and Lorna Jack (19 off 20) were the leading run-scorers for Scotland. Robine Rijke and Eva Lynch shared six wickets between them while going at just around 3.2 RPO.

The Netherlands experienced no major hiccups whilst chasing such a small target and looked firmly in control for the most part. Netherlands Women wicketkeeper batter Heather Siegers emerged as the highest run-scorer scoring 40 (49). With that innings, she was able to steer her side for a comfortable seven-wicket victory. A handy contribution from Robine Rijke was made who notched up 14 (23).

With Scotland being blown away by a significant margin, Thailand Women ended their campaign by remaining on top of the points table. Hence as per the prevailing format of the series, Thailand Women are deservingly the winner of the Tri-Series.