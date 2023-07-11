Women's Tri-Series 2023: Updated standings after Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, Match 2

The second match of the Women’s Tri-Series in Utrecht saw Netherlands Women take on a resurgent Thailand Women's side on July 11 at 5:30 pm IST. Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd was the very venue that hosted the second game of the Tri-Series. Thailand Women came crashing down after suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of Netherlands Women.

Netherlands Women were clinical with the ball upfront and later went on to deliver with the bat. Thailand Women tried their level best to defy the host with their tight bowling. But with a paltry total to defend, Thailand Women were already fighting a lost battle.

Following today’s fixture, Netherlands Women claim the second spot in the points table with an NRR of 0.629. Thailand Women manage to cling to the top spot sitting with an NRR of 1.017. Meanwhile, Scotland Women continue to stay at the bottom with 0 wins to their name. They are slated to play their next game against Netherlands Women on July 12.

Netherlands Women thump Thailand Woman by 6 wickets

Netherlands Women made the right call by sending Thailand Women to bat first. The ploy immediately worked as Thai batters played into the hands of the hosts. Robine Rijke and Caroline de Lange made early inroads by delivering devastating blows early on which reduced Thailand Women to 37-4 inside 10 overs.

While Thailand Women were trying to get back on their feet, Iris Zwilling, Eva Lynch, and Frederique Overdijk struck in the backend of the innings to derail the visitor for just 92. Netherlands Women got off to the worst possible start by losing their opener Robyn van Oosterom in the second ball of the match without a run on the board.

However, Heather Siegers and Babette de Leede kept their cool and played sensibly through the middle overs without taking any undue risk. They put on a robust 46-run stand for the second wicket in the space of 53 deliveries.

This match-defining partnership got them back into the chase. Following de Leede’s dismissal, the Netherlands did enter a mini-collapse phase but Siegers' presence till the end helped the Netherlands comfortably get over the line by six wickets.

