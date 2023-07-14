Women's Tri-Series 2023: Updated standings after Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, Match 5

High octane battle between Netherlands Women and Thailand Women got underway on July 14 at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. This was the fifth match of the Women’s Tri-Series which commenced at 5:30 pm IST. Thailand Women turned things around as they finally had some success in breaking their losing streak.

The Netherlands displayed a poor show with the bat as none of their batters apart from Sterre Kalis made it to double figures. Kalis made a valuable contribution with the bat scoring 51(49). She scored more than half the runs for her side as Netherlands Women were bowled out cheaply for 75.

Thailand Women chased down the target with ease as they raced towards their target with 39 balls to spare. Following the conclusion of the fifth match, Thailand Women have surged forward in the points table to reclaim the top spot. They now have a robust-looking NRR of +0.767 and are just a stone’s throw away from claiming the series title.

Sadly for Netherlands Women, this will be the end of their journey as they have crashed out by a heavy margin and have slipped to the third position. Besides, their NRR took a severe beating which is now at a shambolic low of -0.487. They are slated to play their next game against Scotland Women and will have to win it by a massive margin to get past Thailand’s NRR.

Netherlands Women surrender to Thailand Women and find themselves on the brink of elimination

The Dutch faltered with the bat yet again in this crucial encounter. Regular fall of wickets constantly disrupted their momentum which ultimately threw them off course. Sterre Kalis was the mainstay of the Netherlands Women’s batting lineup as she singlehandedly waged a lone battle to get to her 50. Apart from here, all the other batters fell like a pack of cards.

Thipatcha Putthawong was too hot for the Dutch to handle as she grabbed a devastating five-wicket haul to dismantle the fragile Ducth batting lineup. She returned impressive figures of 5/8 at an economy rate of 2.09 RPO. Sunida Chaturongrattana also kept it tight giving away only 10 runs in her allotted four overs while picking up two wickets.

With only 76 to chase, Thai batters faced no resistance whatsoever. The openers Suwanan Khiaoto and Nattankan Chantam smashed scores of 28 (30) and 17 (23) which virtually batted Netherlands Women out of the game. Naruemol Chaiwai and Chanida Sutthiruang steered Thailand Women comfortably over the line by eight wickets with 39 balls to spare.