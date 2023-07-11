Women's Tri-Series 2023: Updated standings after Scotland Women vs Thailand Women, Match 1

The first match of the Women’s Tri-Series in Utrecht kicked off between Scotland Women and Thailand Women on July 10 at 5:30 PM IST. Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd the inaugural game of the series which ended in a rather one-sided affair. Thailand Women would be might impressed with their efforts, especially with the ball.

While for Scotland Women, there is some massive repair work to be done ahead of their next game. Thailand Women secured a landslide victory today which saw them surge forward in the rankings.

They have claimed the top spot in the points table sitting with a healthy NRR of 3.137. Scotland Women are currently languishing at the bottom with a horrid-looking NRR of -3.137.

Netherlands Women are yet to get off the mark in the series and are expected to play their first game on July 11.

Thailand Women Crushed Scotland Woman By a Whopping Margin Of 7 Wickets With 73 Balls To Spare

Nattankan Chantam in action for Thailand

Scotland Women made an assuring start to their innings but their good days soon came to an abrupt end following the departure of Alisa Lister. She scored a quickfire 21 (13) at an impressive strike rate of 161.54. But soon after her dismissal, an unprecedented downfall ensued. No other batter apart from Rachel Slater (14 off 28) made it to a double-digit score.

Phannita Maya and Nattaya Boochatham bowled tight spells upfront conceding just around 3.65 RPO while picking up four wickets. Chanida Sutthiruang was absolutely unplayable as she was the main architect of Scotland Women’s downfall. She registered figures of 3/3 at a jaw-dropping economy rate of 0.9 which left the Scottish batters gasping for breath.

In their pursuit of a modest target of 66, Thailand Women lost their opener Nannapat Koncharoenkai early on in the innings. Suwanan Khiaoto and Nattankan Chantam took stock of the situation and built a steady second-wicket partnership of 57 runs which pushed them to the brink of victory.

Chantam was eventually dismissed at the backend of the innings after scoring a well-complied 26 (25). However, Thailand remained firmly in control of the chase. In the end, Khiaoto hit the winning runs which got Thailand Women over the finishing line.

