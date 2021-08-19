Women's U-19 one-dayers to kickstart India's domestic cricket season in September

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to kick off the upcoming domestic season with the Women's U-19 one-dayers, starting September 20.

Meanwhile, India's premier competition, the Ranji Trophy, which didn't take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will start next year on January 5. In a letter addressing the state associations, which has been accessed by Cricbuzz, BCCI secretary Jay Shah thanked all stakeholders for their continuous support in these difficult times.

The letter stated:

"The pandemic has been tough on all of us, we have all had to make some hard decisions that have kept us from playing a full-fledged domestic cricket season in India. On behalf of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), we thank all our state associations, administrators, match officials, coaches, and athletes, for their patience and understanding."

BCCI introduces Inter-State A one-dayers

For the first time, the BCCI has launched an Inter-State A competition for the Under-25 men, which replaces the Col CK Nayudu Trophy for the U-23 men. The competition will take place between November 9 and December 10.

Meanwhile, the domestic T20 competition, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will run between October 27 and November 22. Indian cricketers will not be available for most of the tournament due to the schedule clashing with the ICC T20 World Cup, slated to take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

With the COVID-19 restricting things in India, a squad can comprise 30 members with a minimum of 20. A maximum of 10 support staff can accompany the squad on tours. The last date of transfer of cricketers and registrations is 15 days ahead of a specific tournament.

Domestic calendar:

1. Women's Under 19 (One-Day) - September 20 - October 18

2. Vinoo Mankad Trophy - September 20 - October 18

3. Men Challenger Trophy (U-19 ) - October 26 - November 9

4. Women Challenger Trophy (U-19) - October 25 - November 6

5. Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy - October 27 - November 22

6. Senior Women's One-Day - October 20 - November 20

7. Men's State A One-Day - November 9 - December 10

8. Vijay Hazare Trophy - December 1 - December 29

9. Senior Women's Challenger Trophy - November 26 - December 8

10. Ranji Trophy - January 5 - March 20

11. Cooch Behar Trophy (Men's U-19) - November 21 to February 2

12. CK Nayudu (Men 4-day, U-25)- January 6 - April 2

13. Senior Women's T20 - February 20 to March 23

14. Vijay Merchant Trophy (Men U-16 ) - November-December

