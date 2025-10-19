Women's World Cup 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can India Women qualify for the semifinals after their 4-run loss to England

India Women suffered a shocking choke to go down to England by four runs in match number 20 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. Batting first after winning the toss, England put up 288-8 on the board and then held India to 284-6.

Ad

Heather Knight top-scored for England with 109 off 91 balls, while Amy Jones contributed 56 off 68. At one stage, the batting side were 211-2 in the 39th over. However, the Women in Blue made a strong comeback to restrict England to under 300. Deepti Sharma starred with the ball, claiming 4-51.

Chasing 289, India were in command as Smriti Mandhana (88 off 94), skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (70 off 70) and Deepti Sharma (50 off 57) made significant contributions. However, England kept striking at regular intervals to ensure that they were in the game. Amanjot Kaur (18* off 15) and Sneh Rana (10* off 9) failed to accelerate as England sneaked home.

Ad

Trending

Women's World Cup 2025: India Women semifinal qualification scenarios

Following their four-run win, England became the third team to qualify for the semifinals of Women's World Cup 2025, after Australia and South Africa. India are in fourth place, with four points from five games. They have two matches left in the league stage - vs New Zealand (October 23) and vs Bangladesh (October 26).

If India win both their remaining games in Women's World Cup 2025, they will end on eight points and will be assured of a place in the semifinals as no other team can then reach eight points. However, if India lose to New Zealand and beat Bangladesh, they will be stuck on six points. They would then need the Kiwis to lose to England. India can go through in such a scenario on basis of more wins.

If India lose to New Zealand and the Kiwis then beat England in their last league game, the Women in Blue will be stuck on six points, while New Zealand will finish on eight points. In such a scenario, Sophie Devine's team will join Australia, South Africa and England in the semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️