"This tournament has been won by our bowlers" - Indian legend's massive take on Asia Cup 2025 champions

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar opined that bowlers, more than anyone else, must get maximum credit for India's triumph in Asia Cup 2025. While praising opener Abhishek Sharma for getting the Men in Blue off to some fantastic starts, he singled out spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy for special praise.

Team India got the better of Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. Sent into bat, Pakistan went from 113-1 to 146 all-out, losing 9-33. On the other hand, Team India recovered from 20-3 to chase the target of 147 in 19.4 overs.

While Indian opener Abhishek was named Player of the Tournament for scoring 314 runs at a strike rate of 200, Gavaskar opined that the bowlers, spinners in particular, won India the championship. He told Sports Today:

"India team showed character, like they showed two days ago against Sri Lanka. The way they came back and got the match tied so that it went into a Super Over. The way the bowlers came back. We will talk about Abhishek Sharma obviously, the fantastic starts that he gave. But, I think this tournament really belonged to the Indian bowlers, to the Indian spinners in particular.

"Kuldeep, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel. Axar got more overs to bowl in this game because Hardik Pandya was not there. But, this tournament has been won by our bowlers more than anything else," the 76-year-old added.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep claimed 4-30 in the Asia Cup 2025 final. He recovered from a poor start to pick up three wickets in his last over - the 17th over of Pakistan's innings. Left-arm spinner Axar, leg-spinner Chakaravarthy and lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah all chipped in with two wickets each.

Kuldeep Yadav finished as leading wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2025

Even as Abhishek was named Player of the Tournament, Kuldeep finished as the leading wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2025. In seven matches, he picked up 17 wickets at an average of 9.29 and an economy rate of 6.28.

Chakaravarthy claimed seven scalps at an average of 20.43 and an economy rate of 6.50, while Axar finished with six wickets at an average of 23 and an economy rate of 6.90. The three Indian spinners combined to stifle opponents in a number of matches in Asia Cup 2025.

