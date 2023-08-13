"Won’t feel any danger bowling to him in T20s" - Pakistan seamer on Babar Azam

Pakistan's left-arm pacer Usman Shinwari has insisted that he doesn't fear Babar Azam in T20s as he is more stronger in Tests and ODIs. Shinwari reasoned that the 28-year-old relies on conventional shots for run-scoring instead of slogging.

While Babar is undoubtedly a prolific run-getter across formats, including T20s, his effectiveness in the shortest format has come into question. Despite having a record 10 T20 centuries, including 3 at the top level, the right-hander's strike rate is a middling 128, costing his team several matches.

The 29-year-old seamer labelled the national team's captain as his favourite batter, but feels he doesn't pose much danger in T20s. As quoted by Cricket Pakistan, he said:

"My favorite player is Babar Azam, without a doubt. However, I think that Babar is extremely dangerous in ODIs and Tests. In T20s, I won’t feel much pressure against him because he relies on conventional shots, and as a bowler, you don’t expect Babar to slog sweep a good length delivery or play an unorthodox shot out of nowhere for a six. For this reason, I won’t feel any danger bowling to him in T20s. But in Tests and ODIs, he remains my favorite batter."

Shinwari last played for the national team in October 2019 and has featured for them in 1 Test, 17 ODIs, and 16 T20Is.

Babar Azam to lead Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam addresses his teammates. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Lahore-born batter has been in fiery touch in the current season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). With 246 runs in six innings at 41, including a hundred, the Colombo Strikers opener is the highest run-getter currently.

With 9 out of 13 matches of the 2023 Asia Cup set to be hosted by Sri Lanka, it should keep BabarAzam in good stead for the same. the Men in Green will also kickstart the tournament against Nepal on August 30th in Multan. They finished as the runners-up in the previous edition, losing to Sri Lanka in the final.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim