  • "Won't give Pakistan even a 1% chance" - Former Indian captain makes bold prediction on IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 27, 2025 22:01 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Pakistan have been no match for India in their first two meetings of the 2025 Asia Cup [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth believes Pakistan stand no chance of pulling off a victory against Team India in the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue have beaten Pakistan in their last four T20I meetings, including twice already in the ongoing tournament.

India have been in incredible overall T20I form, winning 35 out of their last 38 matches. Yet, they were pushed to the brink in their final Super Four outing against Sri Lanka, coming through in a Super Over.

Making his prediction for the India-Pakistan final on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (21:50):

"I won't give Pakistan even a 1% chance. Yes, you can ask what happened against Sri Lanka and how India were almost beaten. Don't forget Jasprit Bumrah didn't play in the match. And Harshit Rana, who is a sub-par bowler, played. He is just a film bowler. The Sri Lankan batters derived full confidence only after smashing him. There is an ocean of difference between Bumrah and Harshit Rana."
The former opener believes Team India will win comfortably even if the in-form Abhishek Sharma misses out with the bat.

"India will absolutely clobber Pakistan. Yes, Abhishek Sharma is the main man for India. But I've been asked by many on what will happen if Abhishek Sharma fails. Even assuming he fails tomorrow through the law of averages, we still have Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson back in form along with Tilak Varma, who has done well in limited opportunities," said Srikkanth.
"On the other hand, Pakistan are playing with Shaheen Afridi as their main batter. So even if Abhishek's runs are discounted or if he fails, Pakistan stands no chance against India. Although in the current form, I don't see Abhishek Sharma getting out early unless he gets himself out," he added.

Abhishek has been the batter of the tournament, leading all scorers with 309 runs at an average of over 51 and a strike rate of 204.63 in six matches.

"He definitely shouldn't bowl three in the power play" - Kris Srikkanth on Jasprit Bumrah

Kris Srikkanth urged India to abandon their strategy of using ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for three overs inside the powerplay. Despite being the lone specialist pacer in the 11 in most of their Asia Cup 2025 games, Bumrah has been left with only one over after the first six overs.

"Bumrah has to be used in a 2+1+1 combination ( Powerplay, middle, death). Two upfront, then the 11th over and finally the 19/20th over. He definitely shouldn't bowl three in the powerplay. The problem is because India are playing only two genuine medium pacers, they fear giving the spinners the ball in the powerplay," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).
He continued:

"But against this Pakistan batting, India should bravely give the spinners the ball in the powerplay. I won't trust Axar Patel as much in the powerplay compared to Kuldeep and Varun. Only because Axar bowls it flat and won't turn the ball, he might get lined up."
"But yes, Axar can also be a good option in the powerplay because of the ball sliding in with the arm. This whole theory of left-arm spinner not bowling to a left hander is totally wrong. Axar has picked up so many left-handers in his career. Axar might also pick up a wicket because Pakistan will try to slog him."

Bumrah hasn't been at his best with the ball in the ongoing Asia Cup, yet he boasts impressive numbers with five wickets at an average of 22 and an economy of 7.33 in four games.

