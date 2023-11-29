"World Cup is on the way" - Fans erupt as BCCI extends head coach Rahul Dravid's contract

Legendary batter Rahul Dravid is set to continue as the head coach of India's senior men's team after accepting a new contract from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Dravid was appointed as head coach following Ravi Shastri's exit after the 2021 T20 World Cup. The former India captain's tenure was to end with the recently concluded 2023 World Cup.

The BCCI announced on Wednesday, November 29, that Dravid has accepted the new contract and will continue to be at the helm of the national side. The support staff has also been retained by the BCCI.

Team India enjoyed an imperious run at the 2023 World Cup, winning 10 matches on the trot to advance to the final. However, the Men in Blue's juggernaut came to a screeching halt, courtesy of Australia's comprehensive six-wicket win in the summit clash.

"I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room" - Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid emphasised that he is immensely proud of the culture of the Indian dressing room. He also spoke about how his two-year tenure was filled with highs and lows, but despite that, everyone in the team remained close to each other.

"The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable," Dravid said in a statement released by the BCCI. "Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room.

"It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result."

Thanking the BCCI officials for entrusting him with the significant responsibility of coaching the national side, Rahul Dravid added:

"I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence."

Team India are currently competing in a five-match home T20I series against Australia. However, the Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff is on a break and VVS Laxman is coaching the team in Dravid's absence.