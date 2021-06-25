WTC Final: "You expect more runs from Cheteshwar Pujara" - Aakash Chopra rates Indian players' performance

Aakash Chopra has rated the Indian players' performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Cheteshwar Pujara scored the lowest points in the ratings shared by the former Indian cricketer on his YouTube channel.

Team India came up short in the WTC final, losing to New Zealand by eight wickets. While their bowlers did a decent job, they were particularly let down by their batting department.

Aakash Chopra gave 60% marks to Rohit Sharma, the highest amongst all the Indian batsmen. He explained:

"I will give Rohit 6/10. He got starts in both innings. I will say the glass is half full because Rohit saw off the new ball in both innings, the most difficult thing in SENA countries. He was opening for the first time in Test cricket in England, do not ever underestimate what Rohit Sharma has done."

Shubman Gill's decent effort in the first innings and excellent catch of Ross Taylor earned him passing marks from Aakash Chopra.

"Shubman Gill helped Rohit Sharma in the first innings but got out early in the second innings. Just 4/10, I was thinking 3 or 3.5 but four because he took a good catch of Ross Taylor diving to his right."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Cheteshwar Pujara had fallen short of expectation and gave him a rating of just two. Aakash Chopra said:

"Cheteshwar Pujara, one he dropped a catch in the slips, not that it would have made a difference to the match. His batting in both innings, you expect more runs from Cheteshwar. In this game, I am going 2/10."

Virat Kohli got fifty percent points from Aakash Chopra. The Indian skipper's dismissal on the final morning led to a batting collapse.

"Virat Kohli 5/10 for the simple reason that the first innings was good but more was expected from him in the second innings. You will compare Kohli with Kane, and Kane did the job in both innings."

Kohli's deputy Ajinkya Rahane got the same ratings as him. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Ajinkya Rahane did score 49 runs in the first innings. He got out playing a bad shot. You can say that he was unfortunate in the second innings but he never looked comfortable. I have given him 5/10."

Rishabh Pant also got a rating of five from Aakash Chopra:

"Pant is also 5/10. He scored 41 runs in the 2nd innings but the most promising student is also going to get scolded. The way he got out, the careless and carefree debate will always be there. I was expecting more from Pant."

Rishabh Pant goes for 41, a terrific knock ended with an unnecessary shot. He's playing well, but the aggressive approach got the better of him. That shot wasn't needed at all, but nevertheless a tremendous fightback from Pant. pic.twitter.com/0GAW7rwyv3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 23, 2021

Pant was India's top scorer in the second innings. However, he earned the wrath of a few cricketing experts for the extravagant shot he played that led to his dismissal.

Aakash Chopra's ratings for the Indian bowlers

Aakash Chopra rated Mohammed Shami the highest among all the Indian players

Ravindra Jadeja failed to impress Aakash Chopra with his performance in the WTC final. The latter observed:

"Jadeja 3/10. You are batting at No.7. There was more expectation from your batting in both innings, more so in the 2nd innings. You took one wicket while bowling, there was more expectation of wickets as well in the second innings."

Ravichandran Ashwin's four-wicket match haul earned him sixty percent points from Aakash Chopra.

"Ravichandran Ashwin 6/10. He did okay with the ball. He broke the opening partnership in the first innings, took two wickets in the second innings, the two wickets we got. He scored 21 runs in the 1st innings but played a bad shot in the 2nd innings."

The 43-year-old lauded Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma's performances in the WTC final. Chopra pointed out:

"Shami gets 7/10. Shami bowled well, he was the one to bring you back in the match. He took four wickets and in a good fashion. Ishant Sharma gets 6/10. I expected more from him in the 2nd innings, I thought he was phenomenal in the first innings."

Jasprit Bumrah's unimpressive performance failed to secure passing marks from Aakash Chopra.

"Bumrah is just 3/10. There was a catch dropped off his bowling in the 2nd innings but nothing like that happened in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless in a Test match, it doesn't happen very often but it happened in this match."

Congratulations New Zealand on becoming the inaugural ICC Test Champions.

For India not scoring atleast 300 in the first innings and the form of Jasprit Bumrah were a big factor. #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/QAROCc5pdU — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 23, 2021

This was the second successive Test in which Bumrah failed to pick up a wicket. While he did not get to bowl much on the spinner-friendly Ahmedabad surface, more was expected from the wily pacer on the seamer-friendly track in Southampton.

