"Would like to dismiss big players like Virat Kohli"- Usman Qadir

Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir has aspirations of bowling against world-class batsmen like Virat Kohli and wants to dismiss them. He also named Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and AB de Villiers as the few other batsmen he would want to bowl to.

Usman Qadir believes bowling to such top-quality batsmen will force him to be on top of his game and compete better.

In a video on Cricket Pakistan's YouTube channel, Qadir explained the advantages of bowling to these modern-day greats.

"There are so many world-class players like Morgan, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. When you pick up the wickets of such batsmen, your confidence goes to the next level and it also gives you experience. So I would really want to bowl to these batsmen and dismiss them," Usman Qadir said.

It is difficult to bowl to Babar Azam: Usman Qadir

Usman Qadir and Babar Azam have been great friends since their childhood and played most of their age-group cricket together.

Qadir bowled to Babar recently in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and was left awestruck by the way the Pakistan skipper played his shots.

Qadir reckons Babar's ability to put pressure on the opposition by keeping the scoreboard ticking is something that intimidates the bowlers.

In this regard, he said:

"In the 3-4 games that I have played in the PSL, I realized that it is difficult to bowl to Babar. He has the capability to hit boundaries at will and is always keen to take singles and rotate strikes. He even puts away good deliveries for boundaries," Usman Qasir concluded.

