WPL 2023: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match (Updated) 

The eighth match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 saw the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the UP Warriorz (UPW) at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, March 10. The Alyssa Healy-led side notched a memorable 10-wicket win to hand RCB their fourth consecutive loss in WPL 2023.

Smriti Mandhana won the toss for RCB and decided to bat first. Sophie Devine stepped up once again at the top of the order, while it was yet another lean outing for the skipper. Ellyse Perry scored a well-compiled fifty and the side were relatively well-placed at 73-1 after eight overs.

However, UPW's spin twins Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma wreaked havoc in the middle overs. The pair picked up seven wickets between them to reduce RCB to bits under the lights. RCB collapsed to 138 all out with only four batters crossing double figures.

UP Warriorz began their chase on a dominant note and never turned back. Skipper Alyssa Healy stepped up with the bat and recorded the highest individual score in the WPL so far. The Australian wicketkeeper beat Tahlia McGrath's score to record an unbeaten 96 but missed out on a ton.

Devika Vaidya held the other end, scoring 36 off 31 deliveries to help UPW chase down the total with exactly seven overs to spare.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Alyssa Healy gets into the run-scoring charts with her record knock

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning is still atop the WPL 2023 Orange Cap standings after having played three matches. The Australian batter has recorded two fifties so far and currently has 185 runs to her name.

Sophie Devine, with her second successive fifty, jumped to third spot in the rankings. The New Zealand international now has 132 runs across four matches after a rather lean start to the campaign. Her franchise teammate Ellyse Perry also provides her company in the top five. The all-rounder is only four runs short of her and holds the fourth spot in the standings.

Alyssa Healy, with her blistering record knock, burst into the top five as well, displacing Indian batters Harleen Deol and Shafali Verma in the progress.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Sophie Ecclestone is closing on the Purple Cap

Mumbai Indians' Saika Ishaque has made a very strong start to the tournament and she currently holds the Purple Cap with nine wickets. Fellow left-arm spinner and the No.1 ranked bowler in the world, Sophie Ecclestone, with figures of 4-13 in UPW's dominant win, climbed to second place with seven wickets.

Deepti Sharma, who began the tournament on a sedate note, also sprang to life with a three-wicket haul to claim sixth place. She now has five wickets and is on the brink of breaching the top five.

