WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continue to languish at the bottom of the WPL 2023 points table after suffering yet another defeat in the competition. Last night in Navi Mumbai, the Bangalore-based franchise lost against the Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets.

All-rounder Jess Jonassen starred for the Delhi Capitals, scoring 29 runs off 15 balls in the final overs. Her cameo helped the Meg Lanning-led outfit retain their second position in the WPL 2023 points table.

Courtesy of their win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Delhi Capitals have eight points after five matches in the competition. If they win two of their remaining three matches in the league stage, DC will qualify for the Women's Premier League playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are unlikely to finish in the Top 3 of the WPL 2023 points table

The top three teams in the Women's Premier League standings will advance to the WPL 2023 playoffs. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz currently hold those three positions.

MI and DC have earned eight points each, while UPW have earned four points from four matches. Sneh Rana's Gujarat Giants sit fourth in the points table with two points from four matches, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore are last with zero points after five outings. Here's a look at the WPL standings after Match 11:

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 4 4 0 0 8 +3.524 2 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 0 8 +1.887 3 UP Warriorz 4 2 2 0 4 +0.015 4 Gujarat Giants 4 1 3 0 2 -3.397 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 0 5 0 0 -2.109

Even if RCB win their remaining three league stage matches, they will likely finish in the bottom two positions.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants will look to improve their performance in the second half of the tournament and rise higher in the points table. GG will be in action against tabletoppers Mumbai Indians tonight (March 14) at the Brabourne Stadium. If the Giants record a big win, they could inch closer to the third position in the WPL 2023 points table.

The match between MI and GG will start at 7:30 PM IST. It will be interesting to see if Gujarat can end Mumbai's unbeaten streak in the tournament.

