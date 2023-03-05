WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match

Gujarat Giants failed to open their account in the WPL 2023 points table as they suffered a defeat at the hands of the UP Warriorz on Sunday. The Giants lost against the Mumbai Indians last night and squandered a winning chance against the UP Warriorz as well.

Playing at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bat. Harleen Deol played an excellent innings of 46 runs to help the Giants post 169/6 on the board in their 20 overs.

Chasing 170 for a win, the UP Warriorz slumped to 105/7 in the 16th over. It looked like the Giants would wrap up an easy win, but Grace Harris brought the Warriorz back into the contest with an incredible half-century. Her unbeaten 26-ball 59 helped the Lucknow-based franchise secure a thrilling victory in the penultimate ball.

The win has taken the UP Warriorz to the third position in the WPL 2023 points table. They became the third team to register a win in the Women's Premier League, and their net run rate is +0.374.

Delhi Capitals hold 2nd position in the WPL 2023 points table

It was a double-header day in the Women's Premier League. Before the clash between the UP Warriorz and the Gujarat Giants, the cricket universe witnessed a battle between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals.

Power-packed batting performances from Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning helped DC record a big win over RCB. American pacer Tara Norris stunned the Bangalore-based franchise with a five-wicket haul on WPL debut. Here are the updated standings after Day 2 of WPL:

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 1 1 0 0 0 +7.150 2 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 0 0 +3.000 3 UP Warriorz 1 1 0 0 0 +0.374 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 0 1 0 0 -3.000 5 Gujarat Giants 2 0 2 0 0 -3.765

Table-toppers Mumbai Indians will be in action tomorrow evening. They will be up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium. It will be interesting to see if MI can continue their winning momentum.

