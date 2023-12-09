WPL 2024 Auction: Full list of squads for all teams after WPL Auction 2024

The 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) mini-auction was conducted on Saturday, December 9, in Mumbai. All five franchises were heavily involved in the bidding action to cater to their needs and fill the gaps ahead of the second season, which is scheduled to take place in February next year.

The Gujarat Giants (GG), who went into the WPL auction with the highest purse and the most number of slots to fill, got into action straightaway by making the winning bid for Australian sensation Phoebe Litchfield. The franchise shelled out a sum of ₹1 crore for the opening batter to kickstart the WPL auction.

They made a sensational buy to rope in uncapped all-rounder Kashvee Gautam for a whopping sum of ₹2 crore as well, before rounding up their squad with the signings of Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Veda Krishnamurthy, and Mannat Kashyap in the accelerated round, and completed their rebuild.

Delhi Capitals (DC) spent almost all of their remaining purse on Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland. The runners-up from the inaugural WPL edition only had ₹25 lakh remaining after the mega purchase and settled for some low-key players to wrap up their squad for the WPL 2024 season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got the overseas spinner they wanted by acquiring Australia's Georgia Wareham. They stretched to the limit for Shabnim Ismail but had to settle for Kate Cross, to fill the void left by Megan Schutt.

UP Warriorz went all out for Vrinda Dinesh, shelling out ₹1.3 crore in the process. They also executed a shrewd buy by getting Danni Wyatt for her base price of ₹30 lakh in the first round of the auction. The franchise then shelled out their purse for Vrinda Dinesh and secured her services for a sum of ₹1.3 crore.

Defending WPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) had almost all their bases covered before coming into the auction. They strengthened their squad by acquiring Shabnim Ismail after losing out on Annabel Sutherland earlier on in the auction.

Delhi Capitals

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari.

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan.

Mumbai Indians

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keethana Balakrishnan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux.

UP Warriorz

Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Gouher Sultana, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor.

