WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs GG match

Delhi Capitals have attained the first position in the WPL 2024 points table after a 25-run victory against the Gujarat Giants on Sunday. It was the third win of the tournament for DC, who overtook Mumbai Indians in the standings.

Gujarat Giants' horrible season continued as they suffered their fourth consecutive loss in the Women's Premier League season 2. The Giants are the only franchise with zero points in the standings. If they lose one more match, they will find it quite challenging to qualify for the next round.

On the other side, the Delhi Capitals would be quite satisfied with their performance in the Bengaluru leg of Women's Premier League. They will likely start their home leg on Tuesday as the number one team in the WPL 2024 points table.

Gujarat Giants will hope that a change of venue brings about a change in their fortunes. The Giants will play their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 6 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz can rise up in WPL 2024 points table tomorrow

Can UP Warriorz record their 3rd win of the WPL 2024 season? (Image: WPL/X)

The final game of WPL 2024 Bengaluru leg will happen tomorrow between home team Royal Challengers Bangalore and Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz. Both teams have recorded two wins in four matches so far. The Warriorz are above the Royal Challengers in the standings because of their superior net run rate.

Royal Challengers Bangalore started their season with two wins on a trot, but are on a two-match losing streak right now. However, RCB will aim to gain confidence from their previous win against UP Warriorz this season and get back on track.

