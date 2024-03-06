WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after GG vs RCB match

Gujarat Giants (GG) finally got off the mark in the WPL 2024 points table after a 19-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier tonight (March 6) in Delhi. Captain Beth Mooney led the Giants from the front by scoring 85 runs. She played a pivotal role in GG's victory over the Bangalore-based franchise.

Courtesy of this win, Gujarat Giants now have two points to their name in the WPL 2024 points table. Royal Challengers Bangalore had an opportunity to go up to the top of the standings, but they lost by 19 runs and continue to be in the second position.

After six matches in the tournament, RCB have a total of six points, with their net run rate dropping from +0.242 to +0.038. Mumbai Indians are third with six points from five matches and a net run rate of +0.018, while Delhi Capitals are at the helm of the standings with eight points.

UP Warriorz are fourth in the standings with four points from five games. The race to the WPL 2024 playoffs will get more exciting in the coming days.

Mumbai Indians can climb to the 2nd position in WPL 2024 points table tomorrow

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be in action tomorrow evening (March 7) against the UP Warriorz (UPW) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. A win for Mumbai will take them to the second position above the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, things will get interesting if the UP Warriorz beat the Mumbai Indians. If UPW emerge victorious tomorrow evening, even they will have six points from six matches, just like MI and RCB.

Only three teams will qualify for the WPL 2024 playoffs. At the moment, Delhi Capitals seem to be the favorites to top the standings, leaving MI, RCB, UPW, and GG in competition for the other two spots in the next round.

