WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after GG vs MI match (Updated) ft. Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr

Mumbai Indians secured a five-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the third match of the Women's Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After being tasked to bat first, Gujarat Giants posted a total of 126/9 in 20 overs. Beth Mooney (24), Kathryn Bryce (25*), and Tanuja Kanwar (28) were the standout batters as other players faltered. Amelia Kerr was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul for Mumbai.

In response, Mumbai Indians lost Yastika Bhatia (7) and Hayley Matthews (7) quite early in the innings. Nat Sciver-Brunt (22) stood tall before departing to the pavilion.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 46-run unbeaten knock and Amelia Kerr's 31-run knock were crucial in taking the team over the line in 18.1 overs. Tanuja Kanwar's two wickets went in vain for Gujarat.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 H Kaur (MI-W) 2 2 1 101 55 101 75 134.66 - 1 - 12 2 2 A Capsey (DC-W) 1 1 - 75 75 75 53 141.5 - 1 - 8 3 3 YH Bhatia (MI-W) 2 2 - 64 57 32 52 123.07 - 1 - 9 2 4 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 1 1 - 62 62 62 37 167.56 - 1 - 12 0 5 AC Kerr (MI-W) 2 2 - 55 31 27.5 43 127.9 - - - 6 0 6 S Meghana (RCB-W) 1 1 - 53 53 53 44 120.45 - 1 - 7 1 7 JI Rodrigues (DC-W) 1 1 - 42 42 42 24 175 - - - 5 2 8 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 2 2 - 41 22 20.5 35 117.14 - - - 6 1 9 GM Harris (UPW-W) 1 1 - 38 38 38 23 165.21 - - - 4 2 10 MM Lanning (DC-W) 1 1 - 31 31 31 25 124 - - - 3 1

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur moved up from fourth to pole position, scoring 101 runs. Alice Capsey (75) slipped from the top to the second rank. Yastika Bhatia retained her third position with 64 runs.

Richa Ghosh (62) slipped from the second rank to make it to the fourth position. Amelia Kerr propelled from 10th rank to the fifth rank with 55 runs. Sabbhineni Meghna slid from fifth rank to sixth position with 53 runs.

Jemimah Rodrigues (42) slipped from sixth to seventh spot. Nat Sciver Brunt (41) rocketed from the 12th spot to make it to the eighth position. Grace Harris (38) and Meg Lanning (31) slipped two spots each to occupy the ninth and 10th positions.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 60 6 4/17 10 7.5 8 1 - 2 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 1 1 24 4 - 22 5 5/22 4.4 5.5 4.8 - 1 3 S Ismail (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 42 4 3/18 10.5 5.25 12 - - 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 2 2 36 6 - 47 3 2/33 15.66 7.83 12 - - 5 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 1 1 24 4 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.25 12 - - 6 A Capsey (DC-W) 1 1 12 2 - 23 2 2/23 11.5 11.5 6 - - 7 RS Gayakwad (UPW-W) 1 1 24 4 - 24 2 2/24 12 6 12 - - 8 A Reddy (DC-W) 1 1 24 4 - 27 2 2/27 13.5 6.75 12 - - 9 LMM Tahuhu (GG-W) 1 1 18 3 - 17 1 1/17 17 5.66 18 - - 10 KE Bryce (GG-W) 1 1 18 3 1 22 1 1/22 22 7.33 18 - -

Mumbai leggie Amelia Kerr (6) moved up from sixth to top spot at an average of 10. Asha Sobhana slid from the pole position to the second rank with five scalps. Shabnim Ismail moved up from 10th to third position with four scalps.

Nat Sciver Brunt (3) climbed up from fifth to fourth rank. Gujarat’s Tanuja Kanwar (1) occupied the fifth rank, averaging 10.5. Alice Capsey (2) descended from second to sixth position at an average of 11.5.

