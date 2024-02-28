WPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for February 27 for MI vs UPW match

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with UP Warriorz (UPW) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Defending champions Mumbai have had a great start to their campaign once again, winning both their games so far. They are currently placed second in the standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore. A win today against UP will once again propel MI to the top of the points table.

Mumbai started their campaign with a four-wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals. They then beat Gujarat Giants by five wickets to continue their winning momentum in WPL 2024.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have had a horrendous start to the edition. They have lost both of their games so far and are stranded in fourth position, just above the Gujarat Giants.

Led by Alyssa Healy, the Warriorz will be desperate to bounce back and register their first points on the board. They have some quality players on the roaster and will have to come out as a unit against the high-flying Mumbai side.

With two teams taking on each other on the back of contrasting campaigns, fans will be eager to see a good match. Fans will also be buzzing about how the weather will pan out in Bengaluru for the WPL 2024 game.

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game on Wednesday night. It would be partly cloudy in the initial stages of the game and the skies would clear out as the game progresses.

The temperature will hover between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling is expected to be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature. The humidity will be in the 40s.

WPL 2024: MI vs UPW Squads

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Chamari Athapaththu, and Danielle Wyatt.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, and Amandeep Kaur.

