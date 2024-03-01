WPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for March 1 for UPW vs GG match

UP Warriorz will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the eighth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 1.

Gujarat have had a dismal start to their WPL campaign, losing their first two games. Led by Beth Mooney, the Giants went down against Mumbai Indians by five wickets in their first game before losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets.

Gujarat will look to bounce back against the Warriorz and put their campaign back on track. The onus will be on the Australian trio of Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, and Ashleigh Gardner to do the bulk of the job.

UP Warriorz also had a worrying start to their WPL campaign but bounced back with a thumping win over defending champions Mumbai Indians. Led by wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, UP will want to continue the winning run and move up in the points table.

While the plot is set for an epic showdown, the buzz among fans is about how the weather will play out. According to Accuweather, there is no chance of precipitation during the game on Thursday night. The skies will be clear with no cloud cover.

The temperature will hover between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling is expected to be three to four degrees less than the original temperature. The humidity will be in the 40s.

WPL 2024: UPW vs GG squads

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Vrinda Dinesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Chamari Athapaththu, Danielle Wyatt, and Gouher Sultana.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Harleen Deol, Beth Mooney (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, and Trisha Poojitha.

