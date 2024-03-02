WPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for March 2 for RCB vs MI match

In a high-profile encounter, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 2.

Bangalore made a superb start to their campaign, winning their first two matches. However, they suffered a thumping defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) by 25 runs to sit second in the standings with four points from three games. Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB will look to bounce back with a spot at the top table up for grabs.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have slipped to the fourth spot in the WPL 2024 points table. They also boast four points from three games but have an inferior net run rate. Mumbai will hope to return to winning ways after losing their last game against UP Warriorz.

The two teams have produced some thrilling encounters in the past and fans are expected to flock in large numbers to the stadium on Saturday night. While the stage is set for a nail-biting contest, there is some relief for fans as well. The temperature is expected to be pleasant, hovering between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity is also expected to be in the 30s.

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of showers during the games and no cloud cover. Thus, a full 40-overs of action is on the cards for Saturday's WPL game.

WPL 2024: RCB vs MI Squads

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, and Amandeep Kaur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Kate Cross, Ellyse Perry, and Ekta Bisht.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App