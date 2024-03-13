WPL 2024 weather update: Delhi weather report for March 13 for DC vs GG match

The final league game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will see Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, March 13.

The game will have no bearing on the WPL 2024 points table, as Delhi, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore have already made it to the playoffs. The Capitals will confirm their top spot unless they lose to Gujarat by a massive margin.

Meg Lanning and company will look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the all-important final. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have had another poor campaign this year. They are placed at the bottom of the points table, with only three wins from seven matches.

Led by Beth Mooney, the Giants will look to end their campaign on a winning note. They have lacked contributions from overseas players like Phoebe Litchfield and Ash Gardner and will hope that they come good for one final time in WPL 2024.

While there is nothing much to play for in this game, fans are still expected to come out in huge numbers to support their favorite cricketers. And to their delight, there is no rain in the forecast for Delhi on Wednesday night and a full 40-over game is on the cards.

The temperature is likely to hover between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling is expected to be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature.

WPL 2024: DC vs GG Squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari, Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, and Poonam Yadav.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk/c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sneh Rana, Tarannum Pathan, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, and Trisha Poojitha.

