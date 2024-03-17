WPL 2024 weather update: Delhi weather report for March 17 as DC and RCB lock horns in final

The stage is set for the title clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals as the two sides lock horns on Sunday for the WPL 2024 title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. So, how the weather will hold up for the WPL final?

According to Accuweather, there are zero chances of rain in Delhi on Sunday for the title clash, much to the delight of fans. The report says that the temperature in the capital city of India will hover between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius during the evening. The humidity will likely be 30 per cent.

The Capitals have had an outstanding run in this year's tournament, winning six of eight games, and finishing atop the points table. Last year's runner-u[s suffered a loss in their opener to the Mumbai Indians but registered four consecutive wins before losing to the UP Warriorz by one run. Meg Lanning and Co. made the final by beating the Gujarat Giants by seven wickets.

The Royal Challengers, meanwhile, endured a forgettable run in the previous edition, but have won the key moments en route the final. Although Smriti Mandhana's girls have been inconsistent, they have brought their A-game in the last two games against the Mumbai Indians.

With the Capitals getting the better of the Royal Challengers twice in this edition, the latter will be fired up for the WPL decider.

WPL 2024: DC vs RCB squads

Delhi Capitals Women squad: Taniya Bhatia, Laura Harris, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Varma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Nadine de Klerk, Sabbhineni Meghana, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App