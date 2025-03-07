WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after GG vs DC match

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Mar 07, 2025 23:35 IST
WPL 2025 Points Table as on March 7 (Image: WPLT20.com)
WPL 2025 Points Table as on March 7 (Image: WPLT20.com)

The Gujarat Giants have returned to second position in the WPL 2025 points table after an excellent win over the Delhi Capitals on March 7. The Giants have overtaken the Mumbai Indians, pushing MI down to the third position.

Ad

Harleen Deol's magnificent half-century helped the Gujarat Giants defeat the Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. This victory has taken the Giants' tally to eight points in the WPL 2025 points table.

The Giants have eight points from seven matches. They will play their final league match against the Mumbai Indians on March 10 in Mumbai.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have completed all their matches in the league stage. DC have 10 points from eight matches. While they have booked a place in the playoffs, they have not sealed the direct ticket to the final yet.

Can UP Warriorz climb to 4th position in the WPL 2025 points table?

The UP Warriorz will play their final league match of WPL 2025 on March 8 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It is the last game of the Lucknow leg in the ongoing season. Home team Warriorz will be desperate for a win, having suffered two losses in their previous two games hosted by Lucknow.

Ad

On the other hand, RCB are in a do-or-die situation. The defending champions remained winless during their four home matches. Hence, they have to win their remaining two matches to ensure a place in the next round of the competition.

Ad

RCB and UPW are fourth and fifth in the WPL 2025 points table respectively at the moment. If UPW win the upcoming match, they will move up to the fourth spot.

The Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants will officially qualify for the playoffs if UPW defeat RCB. It will be interesting to see which team wins the upcoming battle in Lucknow.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Sai Krishna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी