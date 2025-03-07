WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after GG vs DC match

The Gujarat Giants have returned to second position in the WPL 2025 points table after an excellent win over the Delhi Capitals on March 7. The Giants have overtaken the Mumbai Indians, pushing MI down to the third position.

Harleen Deol's magnificent half-century helped the Gujarat Giants defeat the Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. This victory has taken the Giants' tally to eight points in the WPL 2025 points table.

The Giants have eight points from seven matches. They will play their final league match against the Mumbai Indians on March 10 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have completed all their matches in the league stage. DC have 10 points from eight matches. While they have booked a place in the playoffs, they have not sealed the direct ticket to the final yet.

Can UP Warriorz climb to 4th position in the WPL 2025 points table?

The UP Warriorz will play their final league match of WPL 2025 on March 8 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It is the last game of the Lucknow leg in the ongoing season. Home team Warriorz will be desperate for a win, having suffered two losses in their previous two games hosted by Lucknow.

On the other hand, RCB are in a do-or-die situation. The defending champions remained winless during their four home matches. Hence, they have to win their remaining two matches to ensure a place in the next round of the competition.

RCB and UPW are fourth and fifth in the WPL 2025 points table respectively at the moment. If UPW win the upcoming match, they will move up to the fourth spot.

The Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants will officially qualify for the playoffs if UPW defeat RCB. It will be interesting to see which team wins the upcoming battle in Lucknow.

