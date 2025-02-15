WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after GG vs RCB match

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Feb 15, 2025 00:02 IST
WPL 2025 Points Table after Match 1 (Image: WPLT20.com/BCCI)
WPL 2025 Points Table after Match 1 (Image: WPLT20.com/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have attained the first position in the WPL 2025 points table after an excellent win against the Gujarat Giants. The Bengaluru-based franchise chased down a 202-run target to open their account in the standings on Friday.

Gujarat Giants scored a mammoth 201/5 in 20 overs of their innings at the Kotambi Stadium. When GG skipper Ash Gardner dismissed RCB openers Smriti Mandhana and Danielle Wyatt in the powerplay itself, it seemed like Gujarat would defeat Bengaluru easily. However, Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry's half-centuries ensured RCB reached 202/4 in just 18.3 overs.

Thanks to this win, RCB now have two points from one match in the WPL 2025 points table. Their net run rate is +0.869 after the first match. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants stand second in the points table with zero points from one match. Their net run rate reads -0.869.

Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and UP Warriorz are yet to play a match in the season so far. DC and MI will open their respective WPL 2025 campaigns against each other on February 15.

Can Mumbai Indians open their account in WPL 2025 points table?

Inaugural WPL champions Mumbai Indians will be in action against two-time finalists Delhi Capitals in the second match of the new season. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST on February 15, with the Kotambi Stadium of Baroda set to host the contest.

MI have a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head record against DC in WPL matches. Thus, they will have a slight advantage when they take the field at the Kotambi Stadium.

It will be interesting to see if MI can start their campaign with a win. If Mumbai or Delhi record a big win, they can attain the top spot in the points table and give an early boost to their net run rate.

Edited by Aditya Singh
