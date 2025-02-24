WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs UPW match

UP Warriorz have jumped from fourth to third position in the WPL 2025 points table after a thrilling win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday, February 24. UPW first played out a tie against RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium before defeating them in a Super Over.

Both teams scored 180 runs each in their respective 20 overs. In the Super Over, UPW batted first and scored eight runs. In response, RCB managed only four runs off the six balls, thereby losing by four runs.

Despite the defeat against UPW, RCB remain at the top of the WPL 2025 points table. They have four points from four matches, with a net run rate of +0.619. Second-placed Mumbai Indians have four points from three matches.

UPW have moved up from fourth to third place in the WPL 2025 points table. The Deepti Sharma-led outfit have four points from four matches. Their net run rate of +0.167 has kept them below RCB and MI in the standings. Delhi Capitals have slipped to the fourth spot because of UPW's win.

Delhi Capitals can jump to the number 1 position in WPL 2025 points table on February 25

Although Delhi Capitals have dropped down from third to fourth position after UP Warriorz's win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they can jump straight to the top on February 25. DC will play their next match against the Gujarat Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 25.

If DC win that fixture, they will take their total to six points, helping them overtake RCB, MI and UPW. On the other hand, even GG have a chance to rise to the top. However, for that, they will have to register a huge win against DC because of their inferior net run rate of -0.525.

UPW's win over RCB has opened up the table. It will be interesting to see which team is at the top after the next match.

