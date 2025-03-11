WPL 2025 weather update: Mumbai weather report for March 11 for MI vs RCB match

The final group game of the Womens Premier League (WPL) 2025 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, March 11, at the Brabourne Stadium.

Mumbai have jumped to second place with a win over the Gujarat Giants (GG) last night. They fended off Bharti Fulmali's (61 off 25) blistering knock to successfully defend 179 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur and company currently have 10 points from seven matches, including five wins.

MI and the Delhi Capitals (DC) have the same amount of points but are separated by NRR. The Capitals are currently at the top with a NRR of +0.396 as compared to Mumbai's +0.298. MI will go to the top of the points table if they win tonight.

RCB, last year's champions, have already been eliminated from the tournament. They find themselves at the bottom of the standings with only two wins from seven matches. Bengaluru began their title defense on a bright note, winning their first two games. However, their form went downhill from there, and they lost four home games to slide down the points table.

Smriti Mandhana and company will look to come out all guns blazing tonight against Mumbai and end their campaign with a win.

With two giants going up against each other, a huge fan turnout is expected at the Brabourne Stadium. Fans coming to the stadium to watch their favorite stars play can anticipate hot and humid conditions, with the temperature exceeding 30 degrees Celsius, according to AccuWeather.

However, there is no forecast of rainfall during the match hours, thus, fans can expect an uninterrupted contest on Tuesday night.

MI vs RCB head-to-head stats in WPL

The two teams have previously met six times in the WPL. Mumbai have an edge over their rivals, winning four matches, while RCB have come out on top twice.

In the reverse fixture of WPL 2025, MI got the better of the Royal Challengers by successfully chasing 168 runs with four wickets and one ball to spare.

