Wriddhiman Saha finally granted NOC by CAB to play for another state

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officially granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday, July 2. This makes the cricketer available to represent other states in the domestic circuit.

A CAB official had questioned his commitment to the state after the former skipped Ranji Trophy group phase games this year, citing personal reasons. Disappointed with the comments, Saha had asked for a NOC a few months earlier, which makes him eligible to play for other states.

In a statement on Saturday, the CAB granted Saha the required NOC and also wished him luck for the future.

The statement read:

"Mr Wriddhiman Saha came to CAB and in an application to President Avishek Dalmiya sought the NOC from the association. CAB gave concurrence to the request of Mr Saha and provided the NOC to him for playing for another state."

It added:

"CAB also wished him the very best for his future endeavours."

While Saha has offers from various states to play for them, the cricketer is yet to decide on his future.

With his Test aspirations all but over, it remains to be seen whether the cricketer is motivated enough to play red-ball cricket.

"It is a very sad feeling that I have to go through something like this" - Wriddhiman Saha

Saha, who comes across as very shy, was extremely disappointed with the comments made by the CAB official.

Throwing light on his fallout with the CAB during a chat with Sportstar on June 2, the veteran cricketer said:

"For me, too, it is a very sad feeling that I have to go through something like this after playing for Bengal for so long.

"It is disappointing that people make such comments and question your integrity," he added. "As a player, I had never faced such a thing in the past, but now that it has happened, even I need to (move on)."

Having made his debut in 2007, the Siliguri-born cricketer has featured in 122 first-class and 102 List A games.

Saha was last seen in action during IPL 2022, where he turned up for Gujarat Titans (GT). He played an integral role in their title-winning campaign, scoring 317 runs in 11 matches.

