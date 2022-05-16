×
Create
Notifications

Wriddhiman Saha returns, Mohammed Shami subject to BCCI clearance as Bengal announce Ranji knockout squad

Wriddhiman Saha missed the league phase due to personal reasons. (Credit: Twitter)
Wriddhiman Saha missed the league phase due to personal reasons. (Credit: Twitter)
Ankush Das
Ankush Das
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified May 16, 2022 11:29 PM IST
News

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha is part of the 22-member Bengal squad announced on Monday by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals.

The 37-year-old had opted out of the league phase earlier this year, citing personal reasons. However, it was widely reported that the India international skipped the group stage after India coach Rahul Dravid told him that he was not in the team's future plans.

Saha's return to the domestic fold will be a massive boost for Bengal. He has been in spectacular form in the ongoing IPL 2022, scoring 281 runs in eight games for Gujarat Titans (GT).

22-man Bengal squad for #RanjiTrophy2022 knockouts. @CabCricket https://t.co/jaXWa3nCnZ

Bengal will also have senior pacer Mohammed Shami in the squad. However, his participation is subject to the BCCI clearance, as the apex body wants all players fresh ahead of the fifth and final Test against England.

Meanwhile, Bengal, the 2019-20 runners-up, will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran. The team will have veteran batter Manoj Tiwary in their ranks and a few others who are currently playing in the IPL.

Bengal Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Shami (subject to BCCI clearance), Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Koushik Ghosh, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Nilkantha Das, Sudip Kr. Gharami, Abhishek Porel, Mohd. Kaif, Ankit Mishra,

Bengal to play Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal

Ranji Knockouts schedule! Final on June 20. #RanjiTrophy #CricketTwitter https://t.co/bVR6YpOPQd

Easwaran and Co., who were consistent in the league stage, will lock horns with Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal 1 at the Just Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on June 6.

Meanwhile, there will be no quarantine for the players despite the matches games being played inside a bio-bubble. However, they will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report on arrival.

Also Read Article Continues below

The semifinals are scheduled to take place between June 12 and 16, while the mega final will be on June 20.

Edited by Bhargav

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी