WTC final: "Back to school" - Ravichandran Ashwin posts video of practice session from Southampton

Team India’s seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has posted a video of him bowling during a practice session at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The Indian team members have begun their training sessions ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18-22.

On Thursday, Ravichandran Ashwin took to his official Instagram account to post a clip of his practice session from the Ageas Bowl. The 34-year-old captioned the post:

“Back to school.”

Ravichandran Ashwin will be one of the keys to India’s fortunes in the WTC final. He is the third-leading wicket-taker in the WTC and the highest wicket-taker from India. The off-spinner has claimed 67 wickets in 13 Test matches at an average of 20.88.

Recently, the spinner was in the news after former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar commented that he doesn’t rate Ravichandran Ashwin as an all-time great.

According to Manjrekar, the Tamil Nadu cricketer has a poor record in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. Hence, he cannot be termed an all-time great.

Ravichandran Ashwin, however, made light of the issue and even engaged in some fun banter with Manjrekar over the topic on social media.

Ravichandran Ashwin could be the match-winner in the WTC final: Monty Panesar

Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar opined that Ravichandran Ashwin could be India’s match-winner in the WTC final.

Speaking about the New Zealand team, Panesar told ANI:

"I think New Zealand is quite a good team and Conway had a great game against England. They have got few left-handers in there so I am sure Ashwin will probably be the first-choice spinner.

"New Zealand looks a better team than I think a lot of people thought in England and they are kind of playing like a number one team in the world. I think it is going to be a great Test match between the two sides and it's not going to be easy for India."

He, however, pointed out why Ravichandran Ashwin could be a major factor in the WTC final. Panesar explained:

"But with the weather around and so many left-handers in the New Zealand squad, Ashwin could be the match-winner in this final. The difference is going to be Ashwin, I think Tim Southee is bowling well, he could be the difference for New Zealand."

Ravichandran Ashwin has an outstanding record against southpaws. He recently became the first bowler to take 200 wickets in Test cricket against left-handed batters.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar