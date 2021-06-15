WTC final: India announce 15-man squad, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur among those who fail to make the cut

With three days left before the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, India announced their 15-man squad, which saw some prominent names miss out.

The BCCI took to Twitter to announce the squad on Tuesday (June 15) evening. Kohli went with his familiar attacking pattern of five bowlers, and the debate between Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami was laid to rest as both quicks made it to the 15-member WTC squad.

You can have a quick look at the list here:

Following their 3-1 series triumph over England at home earlier this year, India finished as the No. 1 side in the WTC points table. Virat Kohli's men recorded 72.2 percentage points, booking a date with Kane Williamson's formidable Kiwi side in the WTC final.

Ahead of the game, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg was one of the experts who opined that Shami should open the bowling for India in the WTC final.

Sharing his bowling plan for the Indian bowlers on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

“The way that I see these bowlers operating through this Test match is Shami and Sharma opening the bowling. These two bowlers have got the best record against left-hand batsmen in the first 20-over period. So Shami swinging the ball into Latham who is having a bit of trouble with that delivery can get him out LBW early."

Twitter reacts: Fans predict the playing XI ahead of WTC

Fans on Twitter replied to BCCI's tweet by picking out their playing XIs ahead of the all-important match.

Overcast conditions : This team can be looked at as 6 batsmen + 1 main spinner + 3 pacers.



Not impact of Rain : This team can be looked at as 5 batsmen + 2 spinners + 3 pacers..



Basically, Jadeja helps you to see the team how you want to. #TeamIndia 🙌#INDvNZ #WTCFinal — Banajit Das / বনজিৎ দাস 😷🙏 (@iambana11) June 15, 2021

All The best king for Wtc

Hopes 71 century coming on 18 ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/YBY2waIu9V — Ankit patel (@AnkitVadodariy2) June 15, 2021

It is a Toss Up between Bihari/Ashwin/Jadeja who takes up that 11th Spot. I guess most of the line up is set only. — . (@TheTweets0fAbby) June 15, 2021

Gill

Rohit

Pujara

Kohli

Rahane

Jadeja

Pant

Ashwin

Ishant

Bumrah

Siraj

This is perfect 11 — King🤴🇮🇹 (@Pran33Th__18) June 15, 2021

India's squad for WTC and England series

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

