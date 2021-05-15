WV Raman slams 'prima donna' culture in the women's team; writes to Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid

Former head coach of the Indian women's team WV Raman lambasted the 'prima donna' culture in the squad in an extensive letter addressed to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid.

On Thursday, the BCCI named Ramesh Powar as the new head coach of the women's team, replacing WV Raman, who held the position since December of 2018.

In his letter to Sourav Ganguly, WV Raman expressed his concerns about the present culture in the India Women's team.

"Some people in the system have been highly accommodated to the extent of being seemingly obsequious to an accomplished player for years. If that performer feels constrained to that culture, I would leave it to you to decide as a successful former captain if the coach was asking for too much," Raman wrote in a letter to Ganguly on Friday as per Cricbuzz.

It will be extremely disconcerting if my candidature was rejected due to any other reasons: WV Raman

WV Raman added that it would be perturbing if he was rejected as the head coach due to external factors. He stated in his letter that he didn't mind if he was denied the role due to his incompetence.

The former coach also took an indirect dig at a few players, alleging that they are more focused on achieving their own objectives. He is said to have used terms such as 'overall hygiene of women's cricket' and 'country's pride' in his feedback.

"If I were to be rejected due to my incompetence as a coach, there is no argument at all because that is a judgement call. But what will be extremely disconcerting is if my candidature was rejected due to any other reasons, especially due to allegations from people who more focussed on achieving their personal objectives at the expense of the overall hygiene and welfare Indian women's team and pride of the country," wrote Raman.

Speaking about his work ethic, WV Raman believes that he has always put the team ahead of individuals. He wrote in this regard:

"In my career spanning 20 years, I have always had a work culture in which the 'team comes first' and no individual was overriding the game or the team."

WV Raman noted that he wrote his letter after due deliberation and added that he is ready to provide inputs if the BCCI intends to pursue any course correction.