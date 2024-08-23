"Ya Kaha Phas Gaya Me" - Top 10 funny memes after Day 3 of 1st PAK vs BAN 2024 Test

After conceding a huge total with the ball, Bangladesh fought well by reaching 316/5 at the stumps on Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. They still trail by 132 runs with two days left in the game.

Pakistan batted first and declared their first innings at 448/6 on the second day. Mohammad Rizwan (171) and Saud Shakeel (141) were the star performers for the hosts with magnificent centuries.

In response, opener Shadman Islam (93) played a responsible knock to set a decent platform for the visiting side. Mominul Haque (50), Mushfiqur Rahim (55*), and Litton Das (52*) also chipped in with half-centuries in the middle order, keeping Bangladesh's innings on track.

Fans enjoyed the action that transpired on three days of the 1st Test between the two Asian teams so far. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

Pakistan Cricket Board announces free entry for fans in Rawalpindi Stadium on last two days of 1st Test against Bangladesh

PCB has announced free entry for fans in Rawalpindi Stadium for the fourth and fifth days of the 1st Test against Bangladesh.

The board clarified that they wanted the families and students to attend the match in large numbers during the weekend to support their home team. PCB's official statement read:

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced free entry for spectators for the remaining days (fourth and fifth) of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The decision was made keeping in view of the weekend, which will allow families and students to turn up in maximum numbers to support their cricketing stars and witness action between the two sides."

"The ongoing two-match Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Fans who have already brought tickets for the fourth and fifth days, will get a refund. Tickets bought online will be automatically refunded to the credit/debit card used for purchase," the statement continued.

Which team has the edge in the contest after three days of play? Let us know your views in the comments section.

