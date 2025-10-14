"Yet to lose a Test series without Rohit and Kohli" - Top 10 funny memes after India's clinical win vs West Indies in 2nd Test 2025

Team India beat West Indies comfortably by seven wickets on the final day of the second Test on Tuesday, October 14. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted the contest. As a result, the hosts whitewashed the visiting team in the two-match Test series.KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan began the fifth day for India with 63/1 on the board while chasing 121. West Indies skipper Roston Chase picked up the wickets of Sudharsan and Shubman Gill in the first session, but it did not have much impact on the result as India reached 124/3 in 35.2 overs and won the match without much discomfort.KL Rahul (58*) anchored the chase with a sensible half-century and got the job done for his side. Kuldeep Yadav was adjudged Player of the Match for his eight wickets across both innings of this match.The second Test between the two teams entertained the fans, who expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best ones:&quot;India is yet to lose a Test series without Rohit and Kohli,&quot; an X post read. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;It's the first time in a long time we batted 100 overs&quot; - West Indies captain Roston Chase after loss vs India in 2nd TestAt the post-match presentation, West Indies captain Roston Chase picked the decent batting performance in the second innings as a much-needed positive moving forward for his team. He said:&quot;It's the first time in a long time we batted 100 overs and also taking the game into the fifth day. I think that was great for us, carrying the game into the fifth day. We were always discussing and trying to find ways how we could, obviously, bat that 80 overs. And we came up with a lot of ideas in terms of batting the spin, sweeping and using your feet.&quot;&quot;So it was just for the guys to go out there and execute those plans that we spoke about. Yeah, I think that the guys that we have are some of the best players in the Caribbean. So it's just for us to use this last test match as a stepping stone and a confidence booster to go forward in the upcoming series that we may have,&quot; Chase continued.Men in Blue will return to the field this Sunday (October 19) when they kick off the three-match ODI series against Australia in Perth.You can view the schedule of India's upcoming tour of Australia here.