"You won't be able to create a place for Yuzvendra Chahal for the World Cup as well" - Aakash Chopra on his exclusion from India's Asia Cup squad

Aakash Chopra reckons Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's Asia Cup squad implies that the leg-spinner is unlikely to get a place in the World Cup team as well.

The selectors chose a 17-member Indian squad for the upcoming continental event on Monday, August 21. Kuldeep Yadav is the only wrist-spinner in the squad, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel being the two finger-spinners.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra wasn't too optimistic about Chahal making the World Cup squad either. He stated:

"You are going with just one wrist-spinner in this tournament. I feel you won't be able to create a place for Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal for the World Cup as well because if it wasn't created here, it won't be created there as well unless there is an injury."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the need for all-rounders at No. 7 and No. 8 has cost Chahal his place. He explained:

"I feel we have a slight obsession that we need a batter at No. 8. We have Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), Axar (Patel) and Shardul Thakur, who can both bat and bowl. So you want all-rounders at No. 7 and No. 8 and because of that, you are unable to create a place for Yuzi Chahal."

Chahal has picked up 121 wickets in 72 ODIs at a reasonable economy rate of 5.26. He was part of India's squad for the ODI series against the West Indies but didn't get to play a single game.

"You will see either of the two definitely playing" - Aakash Chopra on Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur is the only frontline seamer who can wield the willow effectively.

Aakash Chopra reckons either Axar Patel or Shardul Thakur will be a part of India's playing XI for sure, with Ravindra Jadeja likely to be a certainty at No. 7. He said:

"It will be interesting to see the sort of XI they make because when you select the team, you will either see Axar or Shardul at No. 8. You will see either of the two definitely playing."

The reputed commentator highlighted that Axar's inclusion will compromise the variety of the attack. He explained:

"If Axar plays, for example, then 10 overs from Jaddu and 10 overs from Axar. That's going to be an interesting 20 overs of left-arm spin, almost similar kind of bowling effort."

Chopra feels Shardul will likely be preferred if the opponents have a plethora of left-handed batters. He observed:

"It's not that left-arm spin doesn't work but you don't bowl left-arm spinners much against left-handers. So your game plan will get slightly stuck there. If that happens, you might see Shardul at No. 8, if the opposition team has three or four left-handers."

Chopra acknowledged that India need a batter at No. 8 but questioned whether they are paying a high price for it. He concluded by opining that it would have been good had Yuzvendra Chahal been selected, highlighting that he is probably the only genuine contender to miss out.

