"You allow proven performers just a little bit of leeway" - Sunil Gavaskar on KL Rahul's selection in India's World Cup squad

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar believes KL Rahul will have enough time to prove his fitness ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup, which will start next month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad on Tuesday for the 50-over showpiece event on home soil. The squad was on the expected lines with everyone from India's Asia Cup squad retaining their berths, barring Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna.

Meanwhile, Rahul's selection has generated quite a buzz among fans. The wicketkeeper-batter has been out of action for a couple of months since sustaining an injury during IPL 2023. He was named in the Asia Cup squad but sustained a fresh injury to miss out on the first two games.

While there are apprehensions from certain sections, Sunil Gavaskar feels the upcoming games ahead of the 50-over World Cup would be enough to ascertain KL Rahul's fitness.

"He is a proven performer with the bat and I think you allow proven performers just a little bit of leeway. That's exactly what has happened in this instance. Yes, it can be a bit worrying that he hasn't played any cricket," Gavaskar said on India Today.

"However, he joins the team in Sri Lanka now. So he will get to play a few matches and there you will see his fitness. There are three ODI games against Australia in the third week of September. So that is again a series where you can see how his fitness is," he added.

While there are doubts about his fitness, Rahul showed good form in the six ODIs he played this year, scoring 226 runs at an average of 56.50, including two fifties.

KL Rahul to be available for India's Super Fours clash against Pakistan

KL Rahul was picked for the Asia Cup 2023 but he endured a slight niggle during the training camp in Alur to miss the first two group-stage games against Pakistan and Nepal.

However, he has recovered well and will be available from India's first Super Fours tie against Pakistan. The two arch-rivals will meet at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 10.

Meanwhile, Rahul will have to fight for his place after Ishan Kishan starred with the bat under pressure against Pakistan. The left-handed batter scored 82 off 81 balls against a star-studded Pakistan bowling attach after which it would be difficult to drop him.